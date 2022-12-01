After writing about the renovation of our historic St. Patrick Church in Moretown, I yearned to know how the Irish immigrants that built the church fared as they arrived in The Valley after surviving both the Irish famine that killed millions and the passage across the Atlantic in “coffin ships”(Irish: long cónra). The ships were given this name because often a third of the immigrants who boarded such a vessel would die before they reached the United States or Canada. But at the time of the famine, when desperate and emaciated people were trying to escape poverty and starvation, the coffin ships represented the depths to which some people could stoop. Disregard for human life, pure greed and uncaring ignorance by the ship owners were common problems.

