Take Me Back: Religion in The Valley, Part 2 - More on those Irish Catholics
After writing about the renovation of our historic St. Patrick Church in Moretown, I yearned to know how the Irish immigrants that built the church fared as they arrived in The Valley after surviving both the Irish famine that killed millions and the passage across the Atlantic in “coffin ships”(Irish: long cónra). The ships were given this name because often a third of the immigrants who boarded such a vessel would die before they reached the United States or Canada. But at the time of the famine, when desperate and emaciated people were trying to escape poverty and starvation, the coffin ships represented the depths to which some people could stoop. Disregard for human life, pure greed and uncaring ignorance by the ship owners were common problems.
About Town with Huguette Viens Abbott
Kathleen Mehuron gave me the perfect topic of Valley history with her article about St. Patrick Church in Moretown. That was our church – all 26 members of my extended family which included the nine of us, Uncle Paul and Aunt Gertrud3e Viens and six children; cousins Phillip and Fleaurette Lareau and three children; Phillip’s sister Marie Blanch Lareau Marble, husband Carl, and two boys. All of the children, except for me, were baptized and made their first Holy Communion in that church. I was born in Canada and baptized in the town of Rougemont, Quebec. I believe all the parents were from Canada, except for Uncle Carl, he was from Fayston.
Granville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The South Glens Falls High School basketball team will have a game with Granville Senior High School on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
