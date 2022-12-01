Read full article on original website
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Warm and rainy start to the week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday! Hope you had an amazing weekend!. 20 days away from Christmas!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Got to see some rain last night so be careful out in those roads, and we are looking at a fog advisory out there in Dona Ana County up until 9am this morning.
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible rain chances continue this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday, which is expected to help produce rain chances Wednesday afternoon. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Tony Leslie! This is foggy shot of Preciado Park at NMSU was shot earlier last week!. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Cinemark brings holiday cheer with return of ‘Elf’ and ‘The Polar Express’ movies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The holidays are the perfect time to gather with friends and loved ones with a cozy movie and Cinemark theaters are bringing back some holiday favorites to the big screen. A limited-run return of “Elf “and “The Polar Express” will be at select Cinemark...
El Paso car show used to help collect toys for annual Badge Toy Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Majesty Car Club to collect toys for the Sheriff’s Office annual Badge Toy Drive. The car show was held Sunday, Dec. 4 at Twin Peaks in East El Paso and featured a dozens of cars and trucks for the public […]
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso
El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso
Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.
Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023
Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
Crash near Santa Teresa sends 3 people to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico late Friday night sent three people to the hospital. The crash happened along the Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt road. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to a tweet by the Sunland Park Fire Department, which responded along with the Dona […]
Report: NMSU basketball coaches held onto gun used in deadly Albuquerque shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A bombshell report published by Albuquerque station KOAT Monday night indicates that NMSU held onto the gun used by Mike Peake in a self-defense killing on the University of New Mexico campus last month. According to the KOAT report, coaches left Albuquerque on the...
Las Cruces police make arrest during special operation to combat porch piracy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police working on a special project to deter porch piracy made an arrest. Gabriel J. Sierra, 34, was arrested this past week and has been charged with one count of larceny up to $500. Las Cruces Community Outreach officers witnessed Sierra approach a home in south-central Las Cruces and […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Man arrested for torturing puppy at east El Paso park
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested for mistreating a puppy at an eastside park in early November. Police arrest 69-year-old Carlos Jose Fernandez. He's charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by torture. According to police, a witness saw Fernandez pulling on the puppy's leash so hard the puppy...
Man accepts plea deal in Downtown El Paso stabbing, gets 20 years in prison
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man accused of stabbing another man to death outside of a Speedway gas station in Downtown El Paso last year has accepted a plea deal. Jonathon Baclet, 24, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with a year of credit […]
Violent Mexican Fugitive Wanted for Murder in Colorado Arrested in El Paso
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton Colorado. “While conducting our primary inspections CBP will routinely identify and apprehend...
Woman severely injured by 2 dogs who ran out of south-central El Paso home, report says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was attacked by two dogs in south-central El Paso as she was making a visit to a home, a case report from El Paso Animal Services revealed. According to the report, Christina Rivera suffered severe injuries to her legs, her right hand,...
Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials
EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died. Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."
