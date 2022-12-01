Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closed 1 month ago. Here's why Grady's chief medical officer is 'cautiously optimistic.'

Read full article on original website
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Atlanta on Saturday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of County Line Road SW and Campbellton Road SW. The driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling west on Campbellton Road. The car reportedly rolled over several times before coming to a stop off the road, according to the accident unit.
15-year-old girl shot to death at Clayton County party attended by hundreds
A party attended by hundreds of high school students at a Clayton County event hall ended in gunfire Saturday night that left a 15-year-old dead.
An Atlanta hospital takes on the city's housing crisis
Affordable homes are in short supply in many parts of this country because unstable housing is often linked to poor health. Some large health care providers are investing in renovating or building new places to live. The goal is to improve health outcomes in communities. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Peter Biello reports.
Clayton County offering one-stop help to disperse emergency rental assistance funds
Clayton County residents and landlords needing rental payment assistance can get help this week during a three-day Emerg...
MISSING: RCSO searching for 18 y.o. last seen in Atlanta
AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate missing teenager. 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on November 30th, at 12:30 AM getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta. Javon arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus […]
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
T.I. Explains Why It Took 3 Years To Open Trap City Cafe In Atlanta
T.I. explains why it took three years to open his new Atlanta restaurant, Trap City Cafe, which is next to the Trap Museum.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
15-year-old shot, killed at party in Clayton County as hundreds of teens fled scene, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A teen is dead after they were shot and killed at a party on Saturday night, Clayton County police said. Police said they arrived at an address on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway in Morrow, finding the 15-year-old dead from gunshot wounds. Police told...
‘I felt like it was over for me’ | Teen housed in DFCS office speaks out
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even outside in a cold and rainy Decatur park, Christian Hall has never felt so comfortable as he basks in what he calls “the freedom.”. Having turned 18 just weeks ago, Hall is aging out of Georgia’s foster care, a system that he believes failed him.
Cobb County police car involved in crash that leads to second crash involving HERO truck
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol says it is investigating two car crashes that happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 northbound. At around 6 a.m., GSP says a Cobb County police car struck the back of a Chevrolet Silverado near the Howell Mill exit. Then, as officials worked to clear the crash, a GDOT truck on the scene to assist was struck by a Honda.
Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home
A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
1 dead after shooting at gas station near Georgia State University, police say
ATLANTA — Police tell Channel 2 Action News someone was shot and killed at the RaceTrac gas station near Georgia State’s campus on Sunday afternoon. Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the suspect died. The university tweeted at 5:04 p.m. that someone had been shot at...
Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County
A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
Man suffers blunt force trauma during dispute, dies at the hospital, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a dispute with someone he knew. The Atlanta Police Department says around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Ira Street SW. Upon arrival, officers located a 61-year-old male who had an injury consistent with blunt force trauma.
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Officials: ‘Two people found dead’ after fire at a northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after fire officials say two people were found dead after a fire tore through a one-story Atlanta home on Saturday morning. According to Atlanta officials, fire crews responded to the 900 block of Bolton Road NW around 8:38 a.m. Upon...
Fatal shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a fatal shooting in the Greenbriar section of Atlanta on Friday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to 3032 Stone Hogan Connector SW around 2:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There is no additional information. This...
Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
