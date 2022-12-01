ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down MSU’s loss to Notre Dame and recapping the Spartan football season

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the exception of a win over Portland on Saturday, it’s been a tough last few days for Michigan State’s football and basketball teams.

On Saturday, the MSU football team lost to Penn State 35-16 in a sloppy performance. The loss put the Spartans at 5-7 on the season, eliminating their chances at bowl eligibility.

Meanwhile, the Spartans basketball team has hit a bit of a rough patch with injuries to two of their best players, Malik Hall and Jaden Akins.

The team was able to find a way to beat Oregon and Portland to close out the Pill Knight Invitational. But after traveling back from the west coast, the Spartans had another tough game on the road at Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish caught fire early and never looked back, as a tired MSU team lost 70-52.

Otis Wiley from the This is Sparta MSU podcast joins Andrew Birkle from the WLNS Digital Studio to breakdown the last week of MSU sports and what is ahead.

You can watch the conversation at the top of the page.

