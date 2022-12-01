Read full article on original website
Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
Making Date Night Special With PopUp Datez
CHARLOTTE, NC — Popup Datez stopped by Rising to show off a winter wonderland in a igloo. Popup Datez creates a unique experience for couples, families, or friends. Whether you’re marking a personal milestone or celebrating a family graduation, Popup Datez have you covered with a luxurious design, unforgettable music, floral arrangements and more.
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
Camp North Ends Hosts The Mistletoe Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Camp North End will host the Mistletoe Market from December 3rd through December 17th. Guests can enjoy the festive nighttime market over three consecutive Saturdays. The 76-acre historic site will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Come hungry! There will be seasonal food and hot drinks...
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
Second Victim Dies In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the second victim in this case, Dominic Salazar (DOB: 08/02/2004), passed away as a result of his injuries. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are working with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges of the juvenile suspects to Murder.
CMPD: Person In Custody Connected To Daycare Vandalism
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person is now in custody in connection with vandalism Monday morning at Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center on Beatties Ford Road. Police say someone threw a rock containing “hate speech and various threats toward children” through one of the windows. No one...
Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
Gaston County Mugshots December 3rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, December 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 3rd
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.
Gastonia Man Facing Murder Charges For Death of 33-Year-Old Woman
GASTONIA, N.C. –A man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed a woman in Gastonia. Gastonia Police charged 22-year-old Shiquan Ratchford with the murder of 33-year-old Megan Tate. The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night on Spring Valley Drive. Officers found Tate shot to death...
CMS Begins Enrollment Process For 2023-2024 School Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held an enrollment kick-off event Monday for the 2023-2024 school year. The event gave parents a chance to learn more about the enrollment process for assigned home schools and magnet schools in the district. “Enrollment is totally online now. So families can do it...
