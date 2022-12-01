Read full article on original website
Related
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 27 – Dec. 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Blue Moon Grill is now under new operation, current owners Mat and Stephanie Overton taking over operations beginning Dec. 1. See the full story here. After a two year hiatus, the First United Methodist...
Starr Clark Tin Shop In Mexico Celebrates Christmas, Abolitionist History
MEXICO, NY – The Underground Railroad, an organized network of activists dedicated to freeing enslaved African Americans before the Civil War, was a big presence in the small community of Mexico, New York, primarily during the 1850’s. The Starr Clark Tin Shop located at 3420 Main Street in...
Mt. Adnah To Hold Christmas Tree Lighting
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery will be holding their annual tree lighting event Wednesday December 7 at 7 p.m. at 706 East Broadway in Fulton. Raffle and door prizes will be given away. Please come and enjoy the holiday spirit with us.
Pratt House To Host Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4
FULTON – The J. W. Pratt House Museum in Fulton will host their 32nd Annual Parade of Trees Holiday Party Open House tomorrow, Sunday Dec. 4. The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Parade of Trees will continue on through next week (December 5 – 9). Please come visit us and vote on your favorite tree!
Final ‘Early Bird’ Drawing For Fulton Lions Loot Feb. 2
FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each. “The ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000,”...
Message From Central Square Central School District Concerning Schooltool Login
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Following is a message from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding the online Schooltool login procedure:. – CSSD, If students are struggling to log into Schooltool, they must use “sign in with Google” and they will be all set.
Shineman Foundation Awards $245,229 To Regional Not-for-Profits
OSWEGO – Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts. The funded...
Polar Express Train To Make Stops Throughout Oswego
OSWEGO – New to the city of Oswego: “The Polar Express Train.” On Sunday, December 18, grab your hot chocolate and wait for the polar express to drive by and make stops at different areas of the city of Oswego, towed by Paul Connolly of PJC Landscaping.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: December 5, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – The technical difficulties experienced recently by the Oswego County Health Department online portal used to self-report at-home positive COVID-19 tests have been fully resolved. People can continue to self-report at-home positive tests to the portal and will receive isolation orders via email after completing submission. The...
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
Fulton Police Seek The Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Endangered Adult
FULTON -The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered adult. The Fulton Police were contacted on 11/28/2022 at approximately 10:20 a.m. regarding a 29 year old female, Anna M. Jackson, of Fulton. Police are concerned about her welfare based on information they...
Oswego County FCU, Exelon Generation, Launch 8th Annual ‘Gloves With Love’
OSWEGO – Oswego County Federal Credit Union, (OCFCU), announced the eighth annual “Gloves with Love” program to collect new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for kids, said Bill Carhart, CEO. OCFCU, Exelon Generation, and the City of Fulton will be collecting items for the “Gloves with Love”...
Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations
OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
Oswego County FCU Donates to Oswego Bookmobile Literacy Program
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Federal Credit Union donated $1,000 to Oswego Bookmobile in support of the 2022 Driving Books Home summer literacy program. Their support this year has allowed the Bookmobile to continue with its mission of “empowering children to be readers.”. Driving Books Home is a...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/21/22- 11/28/22
20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0375.40B I0 (6633) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS. 22:30:00 11/28/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. Inmate Name: BUTTON, RYAN ALLEN. Address: 308 PARK ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 07/08/98. Arrest Number: 9267. Time/Date: 22:10:00 11/23/22 Booking Number: 9301. Loc....
Parade Of Trees Returns To Friends Of History In Fulton
FULTON – It’s that wonderful time of year again. This is the 32nd year of the Friends of History in Fulton’s Parade of Trees, after missing two years because of the pandemic. It all began in 1988 when the mortgage on the John Wells Pratt House was...
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
Compass FCU ‘Polar Express’ Night Set For Monday, December 19
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is excited to celebrate the holiday season with a special viewing of ‘The Polar Express’ for a select number of its Young Bucks account holders during the evening of Monday, December 19. The first 25 Young Bucks account holders to call...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
Compass Federal Credit Union Begins Month Of Giving With Holiday Toy, Food Drive
OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is planning a festive holiday season, which will kick off with a holiday toy & food drive thanks to partnerships with Oswego County Toys for Tots and Human Concerns, Inc. Teaming up for the 75th Anniversary of Toys for Tots, Compass is...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0