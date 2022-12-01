Read full article on original website
The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher
The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
Burger King Has 12 Days Of Winter Deals For App Holders
The holiday season is when various companies offer exclusive seasonal items and/or special deals. For example, Baskin-Robbins revealed a new peppermint cocoa shake, Jack in the Box has a "24 Days of Jackmas" promotion, Cold Stone Creamery welcomed two new winter flavors, El Pollo Loco has a "12 Days of Pollo" promotion, and popular fast food burger chain Burger King is no exception. Burger King offers different deals on its food throughout the year, such as a Whopper for 37 cents in 2021 in honor of the chain's 64th birthday, per USA Today.
Costco's Cinnamon Butter Sugar Loaves Just Made A Comeback
You've probably heard Andy Williams' hit holiday song "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." Originally released in 1963, the crooner claims that the season of giving is, well, wonderful, and for a number of reasons, such as having "parties for hosting, marshmallows for toasting, and caroling out in the snow" (via Billboard). Now, 59 years later, much of his argument still rings true. However, we can't help but wonder what Williams would belt out if the tune was written post-Y2K. Holiday movie marathons would most certainly make the list, and we would imagine sipping festive drinks from Starbucks' iconic red cups would, as well. Stocking up on yummy seasonal treats would also probably get a mention — especially if Williams had come across packs of Costco's butter cinnamon sugar loaves.
How Many Guests Can You Really Bring With You To Costco?
For a warehouse retail chain, it should be expected that Costco operates some fairly big stores. The largest of its locations is found in Salt Lake City, where, according to Deseret News, 235,000 square feet of space is dedicated to providing customers with everything they could ever desire. There are 845 Costco stores across the world, per the brand's website, meaning that the company has certainly made its mark on the geography of the planet.
How Much Do Tropical Smoothie Cafe Workers Typically Earn?
Smoothies may not be everyone's cup of tea, but that hasn't stopped Tropical Smoothie Cafe from making a successful business out of them. Founded with a single location in Destin, Florida in 1997, the company explains that more than 1,150 Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations now exist throughout the U.S. Perhaps...
How Much Money Do Whole Foods Butchers Typically Make?
Whole Foods, the high-end supermarket that prides itself on its dedication to natural and organic foods, has often received criticism for its excessively high prices and inaccessibility. In the past, the health food conglomerate was infamously dubbed "whole paycheck." But ever since Amazon, the e-commerce giant, acquired Whole Food in 2017, it seems as though more customers might be able to afford Whole Foods' products on a wider scale (per CNET). While products at Whole Foods still cost around 10 to 20% more than competitor grocery stores, according to data from Morgan Stanley, prices were down about 2.5% on average as of 2019 (per CNBC).
How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?
When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
Taco Bell Quietly Changed Its Guacamole And Fans Noticed
We get it – things change. It's inevitable. One minute you have a new favorite whipped peanut butter, and then just like that, it's gone forever from the shelves. There's nothing you can do about it because someone over in corporate probably said that the product wasn't working for one reason or another. Sometimes, the product remains but the recipe changes. But because there was no big fanfare to announce the change, you wonder if you're imagining things. So you're left scratching your head, asking when it happened.
Starbucks' Latest Cold Brew Is Aged Like Whiskey
There are all different levels of Starbucks drinkers. There's the casual customer, who goes every so often and probably enjoys a pumpkin spice latte every season. Then there's the devoted rewards member, who knows the barista by name and has their specific order perfected right down to the last drop of syrup. And then there's the super fan, who not only knows Starbucks' secret menu hacks, but who also has been to — maybe multiple times — the coveted Starbucks Reserve.
Instagram Isn't Sold On The Price Of Costco's Crispy Brie Bites
For many people, the holiday season tends to be the most social time of the year. According to a recent Numerator survey, 77% of people are planning on gathering with family and friends for Christmas this year. Furthermore, 29% of people plan on hosting a holiday party at some point during the 2022 season, and if you're part of the group taking on that role, you likely know that putting out a delicious spread of food is one of the keys to success.
Why Some People Are Superstitious About Eating Pork On New Year's Day
The New Year is coming, and it's a blank slate, right? A New Year equals a new you, with promises to start going to the gym, keeping up with a bullet journal, and cooking healthier meals on your list of resolutions. Everyone just wants to start the New Year off right, so many cultures around the world have their own New Year's superstitions to give you a boost of good luck when the clock chimes at midnight.
TikTok Was Wow'd By Whole Foods' Made-To-Order Crème Brûlée
It is coming to light that crème brûlée, which has traditionally been enjoyed by French royals (per Downton Abbey Cooks), is available made-to-order at select Whole Foods. Despite its seemingly posh name, crème brûlée is a lot more accessible than most people might think. In fact, the average cost for this European dessert is $5 to $8 (via El Meson). While every patisserie may not carry this delicacy, it is still relatively easy to make — usually only requiring minimal ingredients such as cream, vanilla, salt, egg yolks, and sugar (and, ideally, a torch) (via The New York Times).
Aldi's Gingerbread Men Shaped Mug Toppers Are Back For The Holidays
When you come face-to-face with a gingerbread person, it's hard not to think of Christmas. The two practically go hand-in-hand. Every December, manufacturers flood the market with gingerbread-scented products, gingerbread man ornaments, and, of course, gingerbread houses and cookies. As cute and tasty as all of this may be, it raises a very good question. Why do we associate this small person-shaped cookie with Christmas?
Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Aldi's Adorable Holiday Waffle Maker
The holiday season gives us an excuse to decorate our homes and our food. Gingerbread houses can be artfully constructed into works of art, while cookie cutters turn regular sugar cookies into festive treats. Aldi knows how to celebrate the season with the release of its holiday items. The supermarket...
The Filet O Fish Oil Painting That Left McDonald's Fans Stunned
Comparing himself to "the great painterly realists of the late 19th century," longtime artist Noah Verrier, who has been painting since childhood, says on his website, "Through the act of quietly observing, my aim is to accurately yet personally discern color and light." Clearly, Verrier — who holds a master...
The Cheap Sam's Club Canned Soup To Warm You Up Through Winter
Whether it be a bowl of Grandma's chicken noodle soup from scratch or a cup of tomato soup for dunking a gooey grilled cheese sandwich into, soup is one of the most popular comfort foods. While it's something you can enjoy year-round, it's especially cozy and comforting in the winter months, when it's cold and snowy outside and you just want to curl up on the couch under a fluffy blanket. Not only can you find thousands of recipes for homemade soup online, but you can also find almost as many varieties of canned soup from brands like Campbell's and Progresso at the grocery store.
