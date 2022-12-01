Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Clouds Increase Monday Afternoon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a chilly start, Monday will be seasonal with highs in the upper 40s. We can’t rule out a slight chance for an evening sprinkle or light rain shower, but the daylight hours look to be dry. Scattered rain showers arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
Fox 19
Cloudy, seasonable start to the week with evening rain chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds move into the tri-state heading into late Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will start in the mid 20s before seasonable temps arrive in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. We can’t rule out a slight chance for an evening sprinkle or light rain...
Fox 19
Thousands without power after heavy winds hit Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in the Tri-State area Saturday after gusty winds hit the area. According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be back on between 3:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. depending on where you live. Duke Energy crews have been working...
Fox 19
Homearama to build in Northern Kentucky for the first time
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - For the first time in its 60-year history, Northern Kentucky will host the next Homearama. The open house tour event will run from June 10-25, 2023 in the hillside neighborhood of Martin’s Gate south of historic downtown Newport. A 4.23-acre urban redevelopment by Meierjohan Development Group...
WLWT 5
Semi blocking lane along south I-71/75, cleared
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The semi-truck blocking the right lane along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a semi-truck that lost part of its load on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Monday evening. According to...
WLWT 5
This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights
This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley
Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
WLWT 5
Findlay Market Holiday Market brings holiday cheer to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — With 20 shopping days left in the Christmas holiday season, Findlay market merchants are ringing up the holiday cheer. Shopping small and shopping local takes on a special meaning in the heart of the city. For merchants, it means a final boost for the year. For customers, it’s a chance to share a unique and personal retail experience. Sam Gordon of Bee Haven says the market has a unique energy.
WLWT 5
Check out some of the best Christmas light displays across Cincinnati
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Wadsworth, Ohio.
WLWT 5
Maintenance Project with lane closures to begin Monday in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 office has announced a maintenance project on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) in Kenton County, scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5. It will require daily lane closures. The project area is between Hands Pike (KY 1501) and Pride Parkway...
Fox 19
Cincinnati no. 1 market for U.S. World Cup viewership
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fox’s viewership numbers for Saturday’s World Cup match featuring the U.S. against the Netherlands show Cincinnati as the top domestic market. Total viewership for the Round of 16 match was 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-speaking television and digital streams, according to ABC News citing figures from Fox and Telemundo.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on State Route 774 in Brown County
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on State Route 774 in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
'Holly Jolly Hamilton' continues to provide economic boost for city
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An innovative idea that started during the pandemic, aimed at supporting small businesses and restaurants, continues strong three years later. From scavenger hunts and Santa sightings, to holiday lights and gift shopping— Holly Jolly Hamilton is in full swing. “Holly Jolly Hamilton is really a...
WLWT 5
CFD: None injured, garage deemed total loss
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched to the 5900 block of Rhode Island Avenue for reports of a garage fire just after 6 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say there was a heavy fire in a detached garage but were able to control the fire in less than ten minutes.
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Crescent Springs
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The Ritchie Avenue area of Crescent Springs is right off the expressway, and there are so many hidden gems. Sweet Basil: 2520 Hazelwood...
WHIO Dayton
Man crashes car into tree, exits vehicle on foot before getting hit and killed on I-75
CINCINNATI — One man is dead following an early Monday morning crash on I-75 in the West End neighborhood in Cincinnati, according to our news partners at WCPO. At approximately 12:22 a.m., deputies responded to Winchell Avenue at the I-75 Northbound split to investigate a fatal injury traffic crash, WCPO reported.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a structure fire at Parkside Lane in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Parkside Lane in Mason. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
