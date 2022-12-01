OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - In Oxford, it's been a week of healing and remembrance to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School. For the families of the victims and the survivors, their lives will never be the same. Some are turning to the court system in an effort to find out not only how the shooting was able to happen, but to also try and prevent it from happening again.

1 DAY AGO