orlandoadvocate.com

Three Florida teens face felony charges for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in City of Weston

Three Broward County teens are facing felony charges of criminal mischief, burglary and public order crime prejudice in connection with racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Country Club on Oct. 5. October 5 was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The public order crime prejudice count is an hate crime enhancement.
Click10.com

Witnesses report driver in red car fled after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman said she heard gunshots and when she walked out she found a man bleeding from his chest and head on Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Witnesses said many panicked during the shooting and the driver of a red car sped away near the Fort Lauderdale Executive airport.
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police detective wounded in shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police detective was injured in a shooting Monday, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue. According to authorities, the detective, who was with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail, had a bullet fragment lodged in his...
WSVN-TV

MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; nearby American Senior High on lockdown

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
NBC Miami

Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building: Police

Police are investigating a morning incident Monday inside a Hollywood building that a man barricaded himself in. Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Taft Street, with crisis negotiators called to the scene. Sources told NBC 6 a man poured acid on himself in a stairwell...
CBS Miami

Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over

FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Arrested in Florida After Allegedly Stabbing and Beating His Friend’s Parents to Death

The manhunt for a Massachusetts murder suspect ended across the country. Authorities in the Bay State said that cops found Christopher Keeley, 27, on Friday night in Miami Beach, Florida. Investigators said victims Carl Mattson, 70, and wife Vicki Mattson, 70, were discovered dead — bludgeoned and stabbed — at their home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
Palm Beach Daily News

Man found shot dead on canal bank near Clewiston

CLEWISTON — A man was found shot to death Sunday morning on a canal bank outside Clewiston, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were called to the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard in unincorporated Clewiston at about 7 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting.
cw34.com

Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
CBS Miami

Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting

MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. 
WPBF News 25

Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified

Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]

