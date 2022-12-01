Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Woman accused of battery on boyfriend, leaving him 'tired of being physically abused'
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police because of a fight with her ex but she ended up the one getting arrested. This happened Friday night, Nov. 25, at a hotel on W. Ocean Drive in Boynton Beach. Police wrote Stephanie Persad, 33, told them her boyfriend...
orlandoadvocate.com
Three Florida teens face felony charges for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in City of Weston
Three Broward County teens are facing felony charges of criminal mischief, burglary and public order crime prejudice in connection with racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Country Club on Oct. 5. October 5 was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The public order crime prejudice count is an hate crime enhancement.
Click10.com
Witnesses report driver in red car fled after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman said she heard gunshots and when she walked out she found a man bleeding from his chest and head on Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Witnesses said many panicked during the shooting and the driver of a red car sped away near the Fort Lauderdale Executive airport.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police detective wounded in shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police detective was injured in a shooting Monday, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue. According to authorities, the detective, who was with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail, had a bullet fragment lodged in his...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; nearby American Senior High on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man broke into cruiser at Pembroke Park burglary scene as officers watched
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it. In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo...
NBC Miami
Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building: Police
Police are investigating a morning incident Monday inside a Hollywood building that a man barricaded himself in. Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Taft Street, with crisis negotiators called to the scene. Sources told NBC 6 a man poured acid on himself in a stairwell...
Person taken to hospital, later dies following West Palm Beach shooting
A shooting in West Palm Beach along 54th Street sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.
14-time convicted felon arrested in Riviera Beach homicide
A Riviera Beach man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex this fall.
Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over
FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
Massachusetts Man Arrested in Florida After Allegedly Stabbing and Beating His Friend’s Parents to Death
The manhunt for a Massachusetts murder suspect ended across the country. Authorities in the Bay State said that cops found Christopher Keeley, 27, on Friday night in Miami Beach, Florida. Investigators said victims Carl Mattson, 70, and wife Vicki Mattson, 70, were discovered dead — bludgeoned and stabbed — at their home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
Man found shot dead on canal bank near Clewiston
CLEWISTON — A man was found shot to death Sunday morning on a canal bank outside Clewiston, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were called to the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard in unincorporated Clewiston at about 7 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting.
Florida police announce murder indictment in 43-year-old cold case
Ronald E. Richards, 75, was indicted on sexual battery and murder charges for allegedly killing Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth 43 years ago in Miramar, Florida.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer airlifted to hospital after being shot in the face; American Senior High School placed on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
cw34.com
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
Miami-Dade police officer hospitalized in shooting
A Miami-Dade police officer has been hospitalized after a shooting Monday.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist shoots 1 after being hit by SUV in Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call...
Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting
MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
WPBF News 25
Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
Comments / 0