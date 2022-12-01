Read full article on original website
Several crashes reported throughout Montana
MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several crashes throughout the state Monday, particularly along I-90. Road conditions are covered in snow and ice on highways in most of the state. A disabled vehicle is blocking the I-90 westbound lane near the Idaho-Montana state border at mile-marker 2....
Safety tips for driving on snow covered roads
BILLINGS, Mt: As we move further into the winter season, we can expect to see more challenging driving conditions for people out on the roads. For those new to driving in the snow or anyone looking to refresh their knowledge, there are some ways to make sure you get to your final destination while protecting yourself and others.
Two taken to hospital in Billings with serious injuries after accident on King Ave. W
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two westbound lanes in the area of the 2700 block of King Ave. W in Billings are closed due to an accident. According to the Billings Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the accident, and a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Montana State Billings men post road victory at Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins joined forces for 34 points on Saturday night as Montana State Billings beat Alaska 64-59 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Bah finished with 18 points and Wiggins 16 as the Yellowjackets improved to 2-0 in the GNAC and 6-2...
MSUB's Carrington Wiggins named GNAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week
PORTLAND, Ore. – It was another high production week for Central Washington senior center Samantha Bowman while Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins led the Yellowjackets to a big sweep to earn GNAC Player of the Week honors. Bowman was named the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week...
Billings police investigating robbery at local casino
BILLINGS - Around 8:45 Sunday evening, Billings Police were called to the Treasure Trove Casino for a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, police found two people had sustained apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Sergeant Benjamin Beck says that the suspect allegedly entered the casino, pulled a gun on an...
Hardin cheerleaders recall experience in Thanksgiving Day Parade
HARDIN- Two Hardin high school cheerleaders were selected to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Now back home from New York City, SWX had a chance to catch up with the pair of Bulldogs. They said they learned a routine in the months leading up to the parade, and...
Rocky women start Frontier play 2-0, seek to defend conference crown
BILLINGS- Rocky women's basketball began conference play last week with a pair of wins over Montana Tech and Providence. It's a good start for a team working to defend their Frontier Conference crown. Head Coach Wes Keller is entering his ninth season in charge of the Battlin' Bears and last...
Roaddogs 38th annual toy run raised over 45 thousand dollars in donation
BILLINGS, Mt: Hundreds participated in the Roaddogs riders’ parade, where bikers went down Broadwater Avenue in their motorcycles to reach Rimrock Mall to donate toys to the Salvation Army as part of their 38th Annual Toy Run. Holiday Jam, one of the riding events run by the Roaddogs has...
Rocky Mountain College pole vaulter sets school record with winning mark
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Sophomore Jay Jetmore of Rocky Mountain College established a new school record Saturday in winning the pole vault at the Yellow Jacket Holiday Open indoor track and field meet. Jetmore, from Red Lodge, finished first with a final jump of 4.55 meters (14 feet, 9 inches).
Bridger Guys, Girls get wins over Frazer in Class C tip off
LOCKWOOD--Class C basketball tipped off Friday and Saturday at Lockwood High School's Tip Off tournament, and both the Bridger Scout boys and girls teams took home wins against Frazer Saturday. The Lady Scouts came off of a tough loss Friday night but came back ready to play Saturday. Seniors Mya...
