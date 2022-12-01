Read full article on original website
milfordmirror.com
Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program
School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
nbcboston.com
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
milfordmirror.com
How millions of 'nip' sales in CT are funding a deputy tree warden, solar-based trash bins and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the Park City, the money is being used to care for trees, while in the Elm City, officials say some of it will be used to clean-up parks. In seaside New London, dozens of new trash bins were...
Rockville disappointed, hopeful following Class M semifinal loss
BERLIN — When Erick Knickerbocker’s first season as the Rockville High football coach ended with a 42-point loss to eventual state champ St. Joseph in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Class M playoffs, there was sense of disappointment with the game’s result, but hope for the future as well.
Journal Inquirer
If biology means nothing in Connecticut, age shouldn't count either
Now that loony ideology is trumping biology and the country is entering an age where merely wishing or thinking is supposed to make it so, why stop with transgenderism? If boys and men can be girls and women, and vice versa, even for competitive sports and bathroom use, thereby nullifying Title IX and sexual privacy, how can age restrictions be fair anymore?
Woman charged with DUI on UConn campus
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI on the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday morning. State police said around 4 a.m. on Sunday, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Storrs Road in Mansfield after they saw a car speeding in the area. According to state police, the car was traveling 65 […]
Journal Inquirer
State football playoffs notebook: Rockville's Ramsdell answers all questions
BERLIN — Many people questioned how effective Brady Ramsdell would be as the quarterback of the Rockville High football team this season. He missed all of his freshman campaign after breaking his right leg in the first week of the season. But one person that had no questions was...
Audit: Connecticut State Police spent $84M on excessive overtime due to understaffing
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a recent finding, state auditors found that Connecticut State Police employees “worked excessive amounts of overtime” due to understaffing. Of 25 employees reviewed, 20 earned more during their overtime hours than in their regular pay shifts — all working an average of 13.4 hours per day for two weeks straight. […]
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Senator Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested the...
Discipline in Connecticut public schools needs to change
Almost half of suspensions in Connecticut schools are for minor offenses. That's depriving kids of much-needed time in the classroom.
Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes. The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports. Connecticut's strong schools help contribute towards the state being ranked fifth in...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
CT police: Updated ‘red flag’ law used largely for suicide threats
The number of cases using CT's "red flag" law has increased sharply since June 1, and police are using it more to deal with suicide threats.
ABC6.com
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
Here Are The Top 5 Holiday Treats In Each Northeast State
What are your favorite Christmas/Holiday treats that you simply CAN NOT live without each and every year? For me, the treat that needs to happen each year, bar none, is my fiancee's masterly made sugar cookies. They are a delicious and decadent way to celebrate the season, just as it is intended.
UConn football to play in Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 19
In the hours leading up to the announcement of its bowl game assignment, the UConn football program went bowling at the Hall of Fame Silver Lanes in East Hartford Sunday. The idea came from Mickey Grace, an analyst on coach Jim Mora’s staff. While at the bowling alley, the...
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
newbedfordguide.com
Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England
“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Expanding Eligibility for Heating Assistance This Winter
An increase in energy assistance is going to help low income families get through the winter. But skyrocketing fuel costs are a real concern for many in the state. Operation Fuel provides assistance to families across Connecticut. Executive Director Brenda Watson explains how expanding eligibility can help many more families.
