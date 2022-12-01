ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

FILE - Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Independent

Gabourey Sidibe reveals she secretly got married a year ago

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she secretly got married to her husband, Brandon Frankel, more than a year ago.The 39-year-old actor confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 while appearing on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, after host Ryan Seacrest asked her about her wedding plans. Sidibe initially announced her engagement in November 2020. “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she explained. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”Kelly Ripa then looked towards the audience,...
AOL Corp

Harrison Ford loved reuniting with 'Temple of Doom' co-star Ke Huy Quan: 'He's all grown up!'

Despite the years — and the mileage — true friends will always recognize each other. That's what happened at the D23 Expo in September when Ke Huy Quan bumped into his childhood hero, Harrison Ford, for the first time since they shared a wild adventure together as Short Round and Indiana Jones, respectively, in 1984's blockbuster sequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. And the former child star's heartfelt Instagram post revealing their 38-years-in-the-making reunion immediately went viral. "I love you Indy," Quan wrote, a Temple of Doom callback quote that ripped fans' heart out of their chests... OK, not literally.
GoldDerby

Kirstie Alley appreciation: ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ actress dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, the smokey-voiced actress who replaced Shelley Long in the ensemble cast of “Cheers” in 1987 and went on to establish herself and earn plaudits from critics along with a handful of Emmy nominations, died Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71 at the time of her death, and her illness had not been well-known. When Long departed “Cheers” after five seasons as fussbudget intellectual waitress Diane Chambers and a handful of Emmy nominations (and a lone win in 1983) to pursue a film career in 1987, the press was skeptical about the show’s ability to remain...
AOL Corp

Original Disney character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit returns for first time in 95 years

The Walt Disney Company has brought back an old friend for an important anniversary. Last Thursday, Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled a brand-new, hand-drawn cartoon short starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, one of Walt Disney's first popular animated characters. The one minute and seven seconds-long cartoon marks the first time...
AOL Corp

Mayim Bialik honors late co-star Leslie Jordan in heartfelt TikTok video

The late Leslie Jordan made his final appearance posthumously as Phil on the sitcom “Call Me Kat” during the show’s Dec. 1 episode. Jordan, who died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at age 67 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, was featured in the eighth episode of the show’s third season, in an episode titled “Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff.”
AOL Corp

Bob McGrath, original 'Sesame Street' star, dies at 90

Bob McGrath, an actor and singer who played human "Bob Johnson" on Sesame Street for more than 40 years, has died. He was 90 years old. McGrath's family announced his death on Sunday, Dec. 4 in a Facebook post. "The McGrath family has some sad news to share," the post...

