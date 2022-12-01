Kirstie Alley, the smokey-voiced actress who replaced Shelley Long in the ensemble cast of “Cheers” in 1987 and went on to establish herself and earn plaudits from critics along with a handful of Emmy nominations, died Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71 at the time of her death, and her illness had not been well-known. When Long departed “Cheers” after five seasons as fussbudget intellectual waitress Diane Chambers and a handful of Emmy nominations (and a lone win in 1983) to pursue a film career in 1987, the press was skeptical about the show’s ability to remain...

30 MINUTES AGO