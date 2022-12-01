Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
FILE - Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Gabourey Sidibe reveals she secretly got married a year ago
Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she secretly got married to her husband, Brandon Frankel, more than a year ago.The 39-year-old actor confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 while appearing on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, after host Ryan Seacrest asked her about her wedding plans. Sidibe initially announced her engagement in November 2020. “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she explained. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”Kelly Ripa then looked towards the audience,...
'Breakfast Club' stars Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy reunite for dinner nearly 38 years after film's release
Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy are swapping detention for dinner. The two actresses famously starred in the John Hughes teen classic The Breakfast Club. Nearly 38 years after the film's Feb. 1985 debut, the former Brat Packers caught up for a reunion Ringwald's calling an "early Christmas present." On Sunday...
Harrison Ford loved reuniting with 'Temple of Doom' co-star Ke Huy Quan: 'He's all grown up!'
Despite the years — and the mileage — true friends will always recognize each other. That's what happened at the D23 Expo in September when Ke Huy Quan bumped into his childhood hero, Harrison Ford, for the first time since they shared a wild adventure together as Short Round and Indiana Jones, respectively, in 1984's blockbuster sequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. And the former child star's heartfelt Instagram post revealing their 38-years-in-the-making reunion immediately went viral. "I love you Indy," Quan wrote, a Temple of Doom callback quote that ripped fans' heart out of their chests... OK, not literally.
Kirstie Alley appreciation: ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ actress dead at 71
Kirstie Alley, the smokey-voiced actress who replaced Shelley Long in the ensemble cast of “Cheers” in 1987 and went on to establish herself and earn plaudits from critics along with a handful of Emmy nominations, died Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71 at the time of her death, and her illness had not been well-known. When Long departed “Cheers” after five seasons as fussbudget intellectual waitress Diane Chambers and a handful of Emmy nominations (and a lone win in 1983) to pursue a film career in 1987, the press was skeptical about the show’s ability to remain...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Temporarily Taken Off Air From 'GMA3' After Romance Is Revealed
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not be appearing on GMA3 for the time being after their off-screen romantic relationship was revealed last week, ET can confirm. The duration of their time off the air is not yet known. This change in co-hosts comes as executives figure out how to...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix series has a release date. Volume one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's six-episode docuseries, which is titled Harry & Meghan, will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 8. Volume two will premiere on Dec. 15. The intimate first look at the documentary...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I'm Not Superman'
Nick Cannon is in the hospital after coming down with pneumonia. The Masked Singer host, who also lives with lupus, shared images of himself via Instagram in a hospital bed and wearing a beanie, a face mask and a gown. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman… ," he wrote...
Original Disney character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit returns for first time in 95 years
The Walt Disney Company has brought back an old friend for an important anniversary. Last Thursday, Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled a brand-new, hand-drawn cartoon short starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, one of Walt Disney's first popular animated characters. The one minute and seven seconds-long cartoon marks the first time...
Mayim Bialik honors late co-star Leslie Jordan in heartfelt TikTok video
The late Leslie Jordan made his final appearance posthumously as Phil on the sitcom “Call Me Kat” during the show’s Dec. 1 episode. Jordan, who died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at age 67 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, was featured in the eighth episode of the show’s third season, in an episode titled “Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff.”
Natalie Portman says 're-emergence' of antisemitism 'makes my heart drop' in new Instagram message
Natalie Portman is speaking out about the "re-emergence" of antisemitism in America. The Oscar-winning actress, 41, took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a post condemning the increase in hate speech directed toward Jewish people. "Seeing the re-emergence of antisemitism makes my heart drop," Portman shared in a...
Bob McGrath, original 'Sesame Street' star, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and singer who played human "Bob Johnson" on Sesame Street for more than 40 years, has died. He was 90 years old. McGrath's family announced his death on Sunday, Dec. 4 in a Facebook post. "The McGrath family has some sad news to share," the post...
