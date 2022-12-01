Read full article on original website
Brigade name a new head coach
General manager (Cecil Aska), of the Junction City Brigade has introduced Garrett Francis as the new head coach for the team for the 2023 season. "He was a player for us a couple years back, he's been assistant coach the last two seasons, now we're going to move him up to head coach" said Aska.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State will play the team Alabama sends to the Sugar Bowl
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will send a team of players representing the school and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl on December 31. The Wildcats will play a team of players representing Alabama and the SEC in the game. That's all that matters, so don't listen to anyone from the SEC complaining that players will be sitting out of the game for personal reasons. Those were the players the school recruited to play for it. Now they will have to play other athletes to represent the school.
From Ghana to Aggieville: An unlikely journey to K-State football
When Kofi Boye-Doe and his family emigrated from Ghana to the United States in 2003, there were two connections he would’ve never imagined making in his new country: American football and the Kansas State Wildcats. But 19 years later, his youngest son, born in a country where soccer is...
thesunflower.com
Men’s basketball stunned by in state rival, Kansas State
After a five-point lead early in the second half, Kansas State University overtook the men’s basketball team for a last-minute 55-50 victory. On Dec. 3, the men’s basketball team traveled to Manhattan to play against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum for the first time since 2003. “I think...
K-State will play in the Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game.
Alabama’s Bowl Game Announced
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team narrowly missed a selection to the College Football Playoff, ranking at No. 5 on Sunday. The 10-2 program has found itself in one of six New Year's bowl games. The Tide is set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
What Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. On the goal line stand... "I just think that was great execution, just overall by just the defense. We talked about situations like that. Just happened to bow up. And that's what championship games come down to, just somebody making an extra play, especially on defense. I'm so proud of those guys. That's a statement right there. We always say the mob, mob mentality. It don't get no more better than that, on the goal line for the game, almost."
Kansas State to take on No. 5 Alabama in Sugar Bowl
The Wildcats will be set to play the No. 5 rank Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve in New Orleans after winning the Big 12 Championship.
Thousands of K-State fans make trip to Arlington for Big 12 Championship
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Kansas State Wildcats prepared for the Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Saturday, loyal fans also made the trip. Thousands of K-State fans rode the purple wave down to Texas. Village Travel offered a Big 12 Championship Package. The bus left from Wichita on Friday. On that bus […]
Kansas State wins the Big 12 football championship
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Village Tours offering K-State Sugar Bowl travel package
Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A watch party will be held on Monday and Tuesday for “The Voice” contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City. The C.L. Hoover Opera House will be hosting the watch party on Dec. 5-6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the party which will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. […]
UPDATE: Power restored to Salina area; SES basketball moved to KWU
UPDATE 7:45 a.m.: As of early Saturday morning, no outages were shown in our area, either on the Evergy map or the DS&O map. UPDATE 8:30 p.m. Friday: The Evergy outage map is no longer showing outages within the Salina city limits. . . . By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY. Salina Post.
KVOE
Former LCAT director passes away
Former Lyon County Area Transportation director Ken Barrows passed away at the age of 65. Barrows died Thursday at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka. A native of Sesquehanna, Pennsylvania, Barrows moved to Emporia in 2002 to join LCAT as director, a position he held until he retired from Lyon County government in 2015. Barrows also owned several small businesses, including Ken’s Sharpening.
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
Two Longtime rural firefighters are honored
Two longtime Geary County rural firefighters are retiring. Cliff White and Mike Asbury were honored during the annual appreciation banquet for rural fighters. Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges noted that White is retiring after 35 years and Asbury after 22 years.
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Breahna Karmann will be recognized in the NextGen Under 30 progam
Breahna Karmann, Junction City, is being honored as a young adult over-achiever doing amazing things in Kansas. The owner of 785 Creative, a digital marketing agency, is being honored through the inaugeral class of the NextGen Under 30 program. "This award is presented to professionals who are active in their communities and also successful in their respective careers."
