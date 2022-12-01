ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
billypenn.com

Inside Biederman’s Specialty Foods, South Philly’s Jewish ‘appetizing store’

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Living in Philadelphia during the pandemic, restaurant industry veteran Lauren Biederman realized she was missing something: a local store to buy the comfort foods she remembered growing up. Her favorite eating experience was when she would go to pick up bagels, lox, and other Jewish specialty foods with her family in NYC.
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
NBC Philadelphia

Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe

A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
DELCO.Today

Media’s Desert Rose Owner Saves Toddler After 14-Month-Old Falls into Pool

Image via Susan Serbin, Media News Group. Jason McHugh and his wife, Natalie, outside their Desert Rose restaurant in Media. Well known borough chef/owner Jason McHugh decided to close his Desert Rose restaurant on Sundays to have more time with his family. So what did he do on Father’s Day? McHugh saved a life, writes Susan Serbin for the Daily Times.
fox29.com

Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning. Police say the33-year-old officer was hit by a Ford Explorer while riding his bicycle at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m. He was transported to...
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.

