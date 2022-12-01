Read full article on original website
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
billypenn.com
Inside Biederman’s Specialty Foods, South Philly’s Jewish ‘appetizing store’
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Living in Philadelphia during the pandemic, restaurant industry veteran Lauren Biederman realized she was missing something: a local store to buy the comfort foods she remembered growing up. Her favorite eating experience was when she would go to pick up bagels, lox, and other Jewish specialty foods with her family in NYC.
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
fox29.com
'Epic Philly comeback': Jim's Steaks gives update after devastating fire closes beloved shop
PHILADELPHIA - It's been more than four months since a fire ripped through Jim's Steaks, causing a South Street staple to temporarily shut its doors. Smoke billowed from the building on a Friday morning in July as firefighters battled the multi-alarm blaze from inside and outside the building. The Philadelphia...
NBC Philadelphia
Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe
A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Media’s Desert Rose Owner Saves Toddler After 14-Month-Old Falls into Pool
Image via Susan Serbin, Media News Group. Jason McHugh and his wife, Natalie, outside their Desert Rose restaurant in Media. Well known borough chef/owner Jason McHugh decided to close his Desert Rose restaurant on Sundays to have more time with his family. So what did he do on Father’s Day? McHugh saved a life, writes Susan Serbin for the Daily Times.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Woman shot 3 times while in car in West Philadelphia
A woman was hospitalized after being shot three times while in a car in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Festive finery at the Secret Garden in Roxborough
Still in need of a Christmas tree? The Secret Garden in Roxborough is selling the coveted decoration for $25-125.
fox29.com
Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning. Police say the33-year-old officer was hit by a Ford Explorer while riding his bicycle at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m. He was transported to...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
fox29.com
State police: Man wanted for Delaware County attempted murder, Philadelphia shooting in one morning
DELAWARE COUNY - A Philadelphia man is accused of violent rampage that stretched into the suburbs and included a carjacking, home invasion and store robbery. Police say the spate of violence started Sunday around 8 p.m. when 22-year-old Zahkee Austin allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint on Germantown and W. Hunting Park avenues.
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
fox29.com
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
