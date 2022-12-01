Read full article on original website
news8000.com
UW Health recommends no testing for RSV cases
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – Cases of RSV are on the rise, but there is some good news. According to UW Health experts, most RSV cases do not need testing for the virus as most kids recover at home. Similar to COVID, RSV is considered to be a stronger virus...
How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people
MADISON, Wis. — Tucked inside a residential neighborhood, and surrounded by a wooden fence and greenery, are nine little houses. With multicolored siding and roofs, they look like people-sized birdhouses. And they fit right in. So does Gene Cox, 48. He hasn’t been homeless in more than seven years. That’s the point of this little […] The post How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people appeared first on Daily Montanan.
beckershospitalreview.com
West Virginia hospital evacuates after bomb threat
Madison, W.Va.-based Boone Memorial Hospital was evacuated following a bomb threat on the evening of Dec. 4. Staff received the threat via telephone at 9:04 p.m., according to a news release shared on Boone Memorial Health's Facebook page. Law enforcement was contacted and the hospital was evacuated using its "Bomb Threat Emergency Preparedness Procedures."
swineweb.com
Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison
The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...
Daily Cardinal
Jon Eckhardt receives wellness check after not emailing entire campus for one goddamn day
Badger Herald
Judge dismisses 2020 MMSD lawsuit, WILL files appeal
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington dismissed a 2020 lawsuit against the Madison Metropolitan School District Nov. 23. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty — a conservative advocacy group who initially filed the lawsuit — appealed the dismissal Nov. 26. In Feb. 2020, WILL sued MMSD...
nbc15.com
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting your car serviced is becoming more of a challenge. That’s because there’s less people out there to do it. Joe Conant, owner of Conant Automotive in Stoughton, said scheduling a service appointment is becoming more like scheduling a doctor’s appointment, having to do so months in advance.
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
nbc15.com
Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several area hotels are getting renovations to prepare for more permanent residents. Turning hotels into housing is one way the City of Madison is adding desperately needed apartments for the growing population. This month, a 12-month renovation project will begin to turn the Madison Plaza Hotel...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?
MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
captimes.com
East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity
A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
captimes.com
Madison's airport is the priciest of nation's 100 busiest airports
Madison’s airport has the highest average ticket price of any of the country’s 100 busiest airports, according to a new study from financial information website SmartAsset. The study, which analyzed data from the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, found the average airfare at the Dane County Regional Airport...
Spray-painted house in Janesville, Wisconsin highlights affordable housing crisis
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A message spray-painted on a two-story Janesville rental home accuses a tenant of not paying her rent. The...
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
nbc15.com
Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
Lettuce shortage regarded as only the tip of the iceberg for supply chain shortages for grocery stores
MADISON, Wis. — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad or this sandwich topping this month. Lettuce prices have risen sharply as part of one of many supply chain issues for grocers. “It’s been a challenge throughout the store,” said Mitch Eveland, the owner of Capitol Centre Market in downtown Madison. “What we are experiencing are prices...
nbc15.com
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
x1071.com
Rollover Accident in Lafayette County
A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
