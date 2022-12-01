“GMA3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been taken off the air amid their bombshell affair scandal. ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Monday during an internal call that the pair would not host their daily 1 p.m. show. Godwin told staffers on the call that the alleged affair had become too much of an “internal and external distraction.” She said, “After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out.” Godwin added that while Holmes and Robach’s alleged affair was “not a violation of company policy,” the decision to take them out...

14 HOURS AGO