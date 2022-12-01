Read full article on original website
Father, son escape armed carjacking in Antioch; Suspect in custody
A 19-year-old has been charged after Metro police reported he was involved in an armed carjacking that occurred a year ago at a gas station in Antioch.
Convicted felon charged after shooting, killing leashed dog in Nashville backyard
A convicted felon is facing additional felony charges after police say he shot and killed a dog at a Nashville home.
VIDEO: Four arrested after violent jewelry store robbery at Cool Springs mall
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism, and evading arrest in Franklin after robbing a business at the Cool Springs Galleria, say police. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5...
1 person airlifted to Nashville after parking lot shooting in Clarksville
A person has been life-flighted to Nashville after a shooting early Sunday morning on North Riverside Drive in Clarksville.
‘My legs are not moving’: Clarksville man paralyzed after being shot in what police are calling a road rage incident
A Clarksville man is left paralyzed after a road rage shooting, now, doctors have told him he might never get feeling back in his waist.
Fire at Antioch apartment complex early Monday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department is responding to a fire in Antioch. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. FOX 17 News is on scene and can see fire damage to a building at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail. FOX 17 News has learned...
Woman arrested in connection with Clarksville shooting
A woman has been arrested in connection with a November shooting in Clarksville.
Clarksville Police searching for man facing multiple charges, considered armed
Authorities in Clarksville are asking for the community's help tracking down a man wanted for domestic assault, as well as other charges.
Three teens charged with aggravated robbery after South Nashville carjacking
Detectives took three teenage boys into custody -- and recovered several guns -- Thursday night following a carjacking in South Nashville.
Teen charged in Clarksville shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy has been charged in connection to a shooting that took place in Clarksville. According to the Clarksville Police Department, police received a shooting call at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, a 16-year-old male was found walking down McGraw Street with a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen.
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation. Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling …. Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump...
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville following Clarksville crash
Lane closures have been cleared along Madison Street in Clarksville after police handled a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that left at least one person injured.
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on camera shooting, killing store owner
A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two teenagers entered the Hermitage gas station, standing inside for less than 20 seconds before one of them shot and killed the store owner. Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on …. A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two...
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
Man fights woman over gas pump
After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
Two of Nashville’s ‘most wanted’ fugitives arrested on attempted homicide, assault charges
Authorities have now captured at least seven wanted fugitives since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the list in mid-October.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Alleged porch pirates arrested for following FedEx truck, stealing packages off porches
Multiple people were taken into custody Thursday morning after they were allegedly spotted stealing packages from the porches of Antioch homes.
