Captain Pedantic!
4d ago
I'm gonna be the first to state the obvious but why would people sacrifice their freedom and time to make mass threats to SCHOOLS?
North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days
CARTHAGE, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people braced Monday for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. Across Moore County, many businesses and restaurants displayed “Closed” signs in windows...
Ziegler Arranges $95.6M Financing for The Forest at Duke in Durham, North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $95.6 million in bond financing for The Forest at Duke, a continuing care retirement community in Durham. The community sits on 47 acres just south of Duke University. First opened to residents in 1992, the property serves over 360 residents across 154 apartments, 81 cottages (235 total independent living units), 32 assisted living units and 58 licensed skilled nursing beds.
North Carolina Power Outages Caused by Gunfire at Substations, Officials Say
Power lines near Fayetteville, N.C., on Aug. 31, 2020. (Jeremy M. Lange/The New York Times) A county in central North Carolina where about 45,000 people were without electricity declared a state of emergency and was under curfew Sunday night, after two electric substations were damaged by gunfire the night before in what officials called an “intentional” attack.
Emily Rainey, Jan. 6 Protester, Questioned Over North Carolina Power Outage
Authorities said two power substations were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act.
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
Someone shot at substations in North Carolina, knocking out power for thousands
The authorities are investigating the mass power outage across Moore County as a criminal act after power substations were damaged by gunfire. The county implemented a nighttime curfew.
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which are the deadly shootings of a man and a 17-year-old boy.
NCDOT Seeks Input On Widening Two Miles Of N.C. 210
MCGEE’S CROSSROADS – The public is invited to attend a meeting and provide feedback on a proposal to widen two miles of N.C. 210 off Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The N.C. Department of Transportation proposes to widen the highway to four lanes with a raised median between N.C. 50 and Raleigh Road. Most of this stretch currently has one travel lane in each direction.
NC State community mourns students who have died by suicide
RALEIGH, N.C. — A gathering on the North Carolina State University campus on Monday night honored the lives of five students who died this semester. Aside from upcoming finals, it’s been an emotional semester for many students to get adjusted to live outside the pandemic. “We never got...
Durham woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; Wake Forest man faces 11 charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
Gunfire takes out power substations in Moore Co.; prompts State of emergency, curfew, closed schools
Evidence at the scene indicated that a firearm had been used in the attack at the substations, Moore Co. Sheriff said.
Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments
Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
Mass power outage in North Carolina caused by gunfire, repairs could take days
Tens of thousands were left without power in North Carolina after two power substations were damaged by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Power in Moore County may not be fully restored until as late as Thursday, an official for Duke Energy warned.The power outages left at least 40,000 customers without electricity and rendered wastewater pumps out of order across the area. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sunday that someone had "opened fire on the substation, the same thing at the other one." "It was a gate, and they went through the gate, got at the substation and shot it as well,"...
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
WakeMed breaks ground on new 12-bed Wendell emergency department
WakeMed expects 14,000 patients to receive treatment in the WakeMed Wendell Healthplex Emergency Department during its first year.
Durham police investigate two shootings, minutes apart
DURHAM, N.C. — Police in Durham are investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart Sunday. The first happened on Highway 98 near the 70 overpass just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered two men had been shot. One of those had serious injuries. A short...
GoTriangle Temporarily Suspends Durham-Raleigh Express
GoTriangle has temporarily suspended the Durham-Raleigh Express (DRX) bus route, which provides express service between Duke and downtown Raleigh and Carter-Finley Park and Ride due to a shortage of bus operators. The last day of service is Friday, Dec. 9, but GoTriangle is working to restore service in March 2023.
Targeted and intentional attacks cause massive Moore County power outage: Timeline
Two power substations targeted by gunfire has left nearly 40,000 without electricity across Moore County.
