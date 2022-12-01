ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Country 96.5

Comments / 7

John Parson
4d ago

No it won't. People already smoke weed and always have. Alcohol kills 100,000 plus a year and weed ZERO.

Reply
5
Charlie Gray
4d ago

look at the other legal stats not happing there and crime has actually gone down

Reply
6
Related
mprnews.org

Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles

The state of Minnesota is suing several companies for selling edible candies modeled after gummy bears that allegedly contained as much as 50 times the amount of THC allowed per package under state law. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the lawsuit Monday in Clay County, in northwestern Minnesota, alleging...
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Quick Country 96.5

After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing

After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Is the Only State That Sells This Beer

Its days may be numbered, but Minnesota is *still* the only place in the place in the U.S. you can buy this beer. Minnesota is the only state in the country to still sell 3.2 beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only...
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Quick Country 96.5

Stewartville Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in Cigarette Lighting Mishap

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville woman suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries after she attempted to light a cigarette Saturday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the medical call came in shortly after noon from a residence in the 700 block of South Main St. in Stewartville. Deputies learned the woman, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank, attempted to light a cigarette when the flame from the lighter apparently ignited the oxygen.
KIMT

Third guilty plea in Mower County drug killing

AUSTIN, Minn. – A third defendant has now pleaded guilty for the 2021 killing of a Mower county man. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, had entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in the death of William Hall. Investigators say Lagunes Silva, Tyrone James Williams, 22 of...
kfgo.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Bring Me The News

Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
Quick Country 96.5

Pursuit to Lead to Charges for Rochester Woman with Multiple DWIs

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rochester woman accused of leading deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the pursuit began shortly before 8 p.m. when a deputy noticed the center brake light was out...
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy