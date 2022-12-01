The family-owned Zale Properties is not holding back on multifamily construction in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. The Dallas-based developer just announced plans to build a 336-unit rental community at 8100 South Collins Street in Arlington. The Village at Arlington will have eight multifamily buildings and 60 single-family rental units. Construction is scheduled to start in March and will take more than two years to complete, according to the Dallas Morning News.

