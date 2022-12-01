Read full article on original website
Zale Properties surges DFW apartment pipeline
The family-owned Zale Properties is not holding back on multifamily construction in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. The Dallas-based developer just announced plans to build a 336-unit rental community at 8100 South Collins Street in Arlington. The Village at Arlington will have eight multifamily buildings and 60 single-family rental units. Construction is scheduled to start in March and will take more than two years to complete, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Goldman Sachs, CAF buy 8 DFW apartment complexes
Goldman Sachs has expanded its Texas multifamily portfolio, in partnership with a local investor. Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a subsidiary of CAF Companies have acquired “the Obsidian portfolio,” consisting of eight multifamily communities across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Brookfield buys CSX industrial site in Northern New Jersey for $67M
Brookfield Asset Management bought an industrial and rail facility in Northern New Jersey from CSX for $67.3 million as the investment giant continues its spree of tri-state industrial acquisitions. Brookfield bought a 9.3-acre site at 1100 Newark Turnpike that includes a 58,500-square-foot industrial facility. The property sits just off the...
Developer pays $40M for Colorado estate with two shooting ranges
A massive Colorado estate with its own ice cream parlor, two shooting ranges and cowboy saloon sold for $40 million, in one of the most expensive home sales in the area. S. Robert Levine, the eccentric founder of New Hampshire-based Cabletron Systems, a 1980s and 1990s computer networking company, sold the almost 450-acre property near Vail to a real estate developer that plans to subdivide the property into eight to 10 home parcels, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Real estate’s wish list: Industry’s priorities for 2023
Nearly a year ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed zoning changes and property tax incentives as part of her state budget. To the dismay of the real estate industry, most of that housing agenda flopped. But the industry has its sights on some of the same proposals and others heading into...
Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut
Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
The NASCAR effect: How racers turned Lake Norman into trophy home heaven
While NASCAR is huge in Lake Norman, N.C., the only paint that’s likely to be traded is for drivers’ newly built or renovated luxury homes. Over the past decade, many of the sport’s richest drivers have moved to the area about 20 miles from Charlotte, thanks in large part to the proximity of Charlotte Motor Speedway, a major track, the Wall Street Journal reports.
