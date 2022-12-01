(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials want to know what patrons want in future building projects. That's why the school district is making a community survey available as part of its facilities initiative. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the survey follows a recent study outlining building needs. Officials with SiteLogiQ--the district's consultants--and a 20-members facilities advisory team recently identified up to $60 million in facilities needs. Now, Privia says it's the public's turn to weigh in on the matter.

15 HOURS AGO