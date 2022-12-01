Read full article on original website
Size, experience key for St. Albert girls in 4-0 start
(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls basketball team has used its size and experience to its advantage on the way to a 4-0 start. The Saintes have victories over Tri-Center, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia and Clarinda to open the season. Their fast start isn't surprising after returning 11 contributors from last year's team.
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 15): Sadie Cox & Evan White
(KMAland) -- A dominant performance on the basketball court and a perfect game at the lanes earned Lenox's Sadie Cox and St. Albert's Evan White the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for the winter sports season. Cox was a beast for the Tigers last...
Nebraska City's Causgrove, Robinson claim KMAland Nebraska Tennis Players of the Year
(Nebraska City) -- KMA Sports continues its recap of the fall season with our first KMAland Nebraska Tennis Player of the Year award. This year’s award goes to a doubles duo that brought another state medal back to Nebraska City. Seniors Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson claimed a sixth-place finish to close out their careers.
Northwest volleyball finishes season ranked No. 13
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State is ranked No. 13 in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll. The Bearcats final ranking is the third in program history and the second-highest after finishing No. 12 last year. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Glenwood's Jenna Hopp
(KMAland) -- Welcome to a new feature with KMA Sports: Five Questions. Our aim is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and up first is Glenwood senior and South Dakota State signee Jenna Hopp. Enjoy the first KMA Sports...
KMAland Boys Wrestling (12/3): Creston wins DC-G tournament, impressive days for Bendorf, Helton
(KMAland) -- Creston won the team title at Dallas Center-Grimes, and Zane Bendorf and David Helton each had impressive days en route to tournament championships Saturday. Shenandoah finished fifth with 129 points. Cole Scamman (138) and Owen Laughlin (152) won titles for the Mustangs while Ethan Richardson was a runner-up at 220 pounds.
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/3): Kuemper wins in Denison, Platte Valley takes Albany title
(KMAland) -- Kuemper nabbed a big win in Denison, Ankeny Christian edged St. Albert, Platte Valley won the Albany championship and more from KMAland boys hoops on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Kuemper Catholic 66 Denison-Schleswig 59. No stats reported. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE. Twin Cedars 59...
Former KMAlanders Kingery, Wray to headline The Fight Series card on Saturday
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders are set to headline a Saturday card from The Fight Series. Lenox alum Chris Kingery and Creston alum Spencer Wray meet in a Champion versus Champion showdown Saturday at the Horizon Events Center in Clive. “Spencer was looking to make a comeback,” Kingery...
Creston's DeGonia excited to grow running, wrestling skills at NIACC
(Creston) -- Riley DeGonia's passion for running and desire to learn about wrestling opened up a college opportunity for her, and she took it. DeGonia will run cross country and wrestle at North Iowa Area Community College next year. "I made this decision because I want to improve myself as...
Women's College Basketball (12/3): Fields records double-double in loss
(KMAland) -- Missouri recorded a win, and Creston’s Kelsey Fields recorded a double-double in a Northwest Missouri State loss on Saturday. Northern Iowa (4-3): The Panthers fell to South Dakota State (5-4), 80-69. Emerson Green had 17 points to lead the Panthers while Grace Boffeli had 15 points and four rebounds, and Maya McDermott had 14 points.
Northwest's Owens named USTFCCCA All-American
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State’s Amber Owens has been honored as a USTFCCCA All-American. Owens is the third women’s cross country All-American in Northwest Missouri State history, finishing among the top-40 athletes at the national race in University Place, Washington. View the complete release from Northwest athletics linked...
William A. Wood, 75 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. William passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
KMAland Bowling (12/5): Red Oak sweeps, MRC duals end in splits
(KMAland) -- Red Oak nabbed a sweep while TJ & Sioux City North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton & AL split in KMAland bowling on Monday. Red Oak won a tight battle thanks to a 37-pin edge in the individual games and despite losing the Baker series battle by 34. Tri-Center’s Abby Schuett was the top player on the day with a series of 283, but Natalie Baucom of Red Oak had the top game with a 144. Check out the full score rundown below:
Sharon Rhoads, 71, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. Memorials: Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa.
Kathryn Hart, 93 of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Clinton L. Durham, 86, Ravenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Memorials: St. Francis Foundation-Cardiac Equipment. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Robert Scott, 99 of Council Bluffs, formerly from Atlantic
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
Clarinda schools seek public input on facilities improvement
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials want to know what patrons want in future building projects. That's why the school district is making a community survey available as part of its facilities initiative. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the survey follows a recent study outlining building needs. Officials with SiteLogiQ--the district's consultants--and a 20-members facilities advisory team recently identified up to $60 million in facilities needs. Now, Privia says it's the public's turn to weigh in on the matter.
Red Oak man arrested on Nebraska warrant
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Sunday on an out-of-state warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. around 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue. Avalos was arrested on a warrant out of Omaha for a fraudulent check.
Malvern native killed in single vehicle crash
(KMAland) -- A Malvern native was killed in a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. At approximately 12:01 PM, Mills County deputies were dispatched to the crash near the intersection of Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street. Upon arrival, deputies found a silver Toyota RAV4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch.
