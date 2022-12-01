ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trou du Cru knows how to give you those puppy dog eyes

By Iz Martin
 4 days ago

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — This cattle and hound mix is sweet and worried, but would most definitely love to spend his holidays with a new family.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter can attest that Trou has some sad hound dog eyes that he knows how to use.

Though Trou can be a bit slow to warm up to new people, once he is comfortable, he’s all tail wags and nose boops.

Trou came to the shelter as a stray who unfortunately got a bit roughed up by his finder’s dog. He has some minor cuts on his face and has some anxiety around other dogs.

The handsome boy is four years old, vaccinated and microchipped.

Starting Thursday, the shelter is working to empty their shelters with dog adoption fees being only $25.

Want to know more about Trou? Click here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370.

