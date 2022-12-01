Christmas music has returned and the most popular holiday tune in Iowa is one that you, unless you've lived under a rock since the 60's, know extremely well. Lately, there's been a lot of chatter about Mariah Carey's alleged lip-syncing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, her copyright dispute over owning the term "Queen of Christmas", and it's all just way too extra for me. Her hit song from 1994 "All I Want For Christmas Is You" does chart every holiday season. But this year, according to Finance Buzz, it is only the favorite in two states.

