What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
Collectors find happiness among fellow toy-lovers at Quad Cities Toy Show
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 4th annual Quad Cities Toy Show wrapped up this weekend. It started on Dec. 3 and ran through Dec. 4. The two-day show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport attracted about seven dozen vendors offering to sell and buy toys of all kinds. And...
Christmas in LeClaire brings holiday spirit to riverfront
It’s really starting to look like the holiday season in LeClaire. Hundreds of shoppers hit the stores and restaurants for Christmas in LeClaire December 2-4 and according to organizers, it was a big success. “Friday and Saturday we had a wonderful turnout. We had a lighted tree ceremony, we had a lighted car parade and […]
ourquadcities.com
Crews respond to house fire in Davenport
UPDATE: Dec. 5, 2022, 3 p.m. — Two people and and two pets were at home at the time of the fire, and everyone was safely evacuated. The fire was on the outside of the attached garage and was quickly extinguished. EARLIER: Emergency crews responded to a house fire...
Mac’s Tavern Food Is Everything You’d Want And More, Says Doc Kaalberg
Last night was inspirational. I’ve never been more impressed with a Bartender/Server/Jack of all trades. A late meeting ended our night at Macstavern Davenport in downtown Davenport. I’ve heard rumors of them having some of the best wings in the Quad Cities, so I may or may not have...
aroundptown.com
Light Up The Park Hours Extended
Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
KWQC
Blain’s Farm & Fleet Davenport celebrates 50 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Davenport is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, opening in March 1972. This Davenport store has long-time team members such as Sally Bueker and Todd Williems. Sally has been a part of the Davenport family for 48 years, and Todd has been for 25 years.
wvik.org
Helm Crews Continue to Tear Down Old Twin Bridges
Helm Group, also known as Civil Constructors, is the contractor for the $23 million project. George Ryan is the Corridor Manager for the entire I-74 improvement project. He says Helm will turn the old concrete into rubble to use for future projects. And it will sell the all the steel which will be recycled.
superhits106.com
Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed
Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
Kiddos Have Letters For Santa? Mail Them In Moline Today
Moline Parks and Recreation is ready to help your kids' letters get to Santa Claus but you need to mail them now. If you think about it, the North Pole's mail system is likely ridiculously busy this time of the year so the earlier you can get your kid's wishlist/last-minute nice list plea to the man in the red suit, the better off you'll be. Moline Parks and Recreation has set up a Santa Mail mailbox that you can put a letter to Santa in. Your deadline to throw your letters into it is December 1st.
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon
A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - Becoming gusty and MUCH colder into Saturday!
A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant. The City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum have received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant.
ourquadcities.com
Fire crews respond to call Sunday night
Bettendorf fire crews respond to a call at the Bridges lofts Sunday night. This was just before 11 p.m. on State Street near 15th Street. Our crew did not see any flames or smoke, but did see two fire trucks as well as fire personnel going in and out of the building.
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
Bring Back ‘Fun’ for This Weekend’s QC Toy Show in Davenport, Iowa
The QC Toy Show is back this weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds. Remember when kids played with toys? I miss those days, don't you? Using your imagination to kill boredom is a skill this generation has lost, unfortunately. I used to spend hours a day with my wrestling figurines or Hot Wheels. Those were the days.
Quad Cities, This Is How You Can Protect Yourself From Holiday Porch Pirates
Davenport Police recently offered some tips on how to curtail porch pirates and thieves during the holidays and they're good for you to know. Porch pirates are the actual worst during the holidays. Just recently, B100's Connor Kenney had suspicious activity around one of his packages, captured on his doorbell camera. A woman from Davenport captured a lot of attention because she dumped an entire honor system Halloween candy bowl into her bag. And now with more packages arriving at your doorstep, you need to be super ready for them to make sure you don't end up a victim of it.
97X
