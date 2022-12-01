Read full article on original website
Report: Miami Heat willing to move Kyle Lowry
With an 11-12 record so far this season, the Miami Heat are not even close to the title contender they have been when healthy in recent seasons. They’re struggling to score points, as they rank only 23th in offensive rating and 26th in points per game, and Kyle Lowry has been struggling.
NBA executive says Bam Adebayo is a ‘top 10, top 15 player’ in the NBA when he’s ‘aggressive’
The Miami Heat have been benefiting immensely from an engaged and aggressive Bam Adebayo as of late, and he has put the league on notice in a big way. In fact, an NBA executive recently said that Adebayo can be considered a “top 10, top 15 player player” in the league when he is playing the way that he has lately.
Erik Spoelstra says he didn’t run a single play for Jimmy Butler over the 1st 3 quarters of Friday’s win
Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler finally returned from injury for his team’s Friday clash versus the Boston Celtics, and he did not disappoint. Miami used an extra frame to defeat the 18-5 Celtics, and Butler finished with an impressive 25 points and 15 rebounds in 35 minutes of playing time.
Jimmy Butler when asked what’s ahead for the Miami Heat: ‘A championship’
Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has never been one to shy away from making bold statements. It’s just one reason why many Heat fans love him. He recently made a promise to Heat team president Pat Riley that the team is going to get him his 10th ring this season, and after making his return from injury against the Boston Celtics on Friday, he said that he sees a title in the Heat’s future.
Max Strus says it would be hard to be Luka Doncic’s teammate because he ‘has the ball in his hands the whole time’
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is one of the most ball-dominant players in entire league. He has one of the NBA’s highest usage percentages this season at 37.1 percent. His team relies on him for so many things, and Miami Heat wing Max Strus recently explained why that might...
