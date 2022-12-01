ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Miami Heat willing to move Kyle Lowry

With an 11-12 record so far this season, the Miami Heat are not even close to the title contender they have been when healthy in recent seasons. They’re struggling to score points, as they rank only 23th in offensive rating and 26th in points per game, and Kyle Lowry has been struggling.
Jimmy Butler when asked what’s ahead for the Miami Heat: ‘A championship’

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has never been one to shy away from making bold statements. It’s just one reason why many Heat fans love him. He recently made a promise to Heat team president Pat Riley that the team is going to get him his 10th ring this season, and after making his return from injury against the Boston Celtics on Friday, he said that he sees a title in the Heat’s future.
Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.

