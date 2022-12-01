ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Saucon Valley still top cat at Top Hat wrestling

Saucon Valley didn’t crown an individual champion at the season-opening Tom Best Memorial Top Hat wrestling tournament. But when the team scores were added up in Williamsport on Saturday night, the Panthers had defended their team championship. Saucon Valley edged Montoursville 174-171 to claim its second straight Top Hat...
LehighValleyLive.com

Senneca resigns from Whitehall football after 4 seasons

After four seasons and two District 11 titles, Matt Senneca is leaving the Whitehall High School football program. Senneca has resigned from his head coaching position. The Zephyrs reached the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals this year, amassing an 8-6 record while also capturing the District 11 5A title with a 43-17 victory over Southern Lehigh.
LehighValleyLive.com

Whitehall boys basketball’s offensive outburst downs Easton in opener

An offensive outburst provided a strong opening for Whitehall High School’s boys basketball team on Saturday afternoon. The Zephyrs defeated Easton 69-46 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference cross-divisional contest and regular-season opener for both programs at Easton Area Middle School. “We were really pleased with the way we played...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Allentown, PA

Situated in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Allentown is a beautiful city with a lot to offer. No matter your interests, this city has an array of attractions that will surely please everyone in the family, from sports fans to history buffs and kids!. There are captivating galleries and monuments you must...
abc27 News

Cocalico’s Cinderella run comes to an end

Altoona, P.A. (WHTM) — All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately for the Eagles, Cocalico’s Cinderella run through the 5A playoffs ended in the state semifinals Friday night at the hands of Pine Richland. Cocalico became the first 12 seed ever to win a District III title with their upset run through […]
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Stroudsburg Pennsylvania

Whether you are a local or visiting, there are plenty of fun things to do in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. These fun things include the Olde Engine Works Market Place, the Sherman Theater, and the Klues Escape Room. Stroudsburg, PA, is a wealth of outdoor activities and heritage attractions. The good news...
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles-Titans inactives: Jordan Davis status finalized before game vs. Titans

PHILADELPHIA – Four weeks ago, in a game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was flanked by medical staff on both sides of him, walking off gingerly after he injured his ankle. However, after allowing the ankle to heal and doing some rehab, Davis is officially ready to play Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans.
WFMZ-TV Online

Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes

A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
Newswatch 16

Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
WFMZ-TV Online

First headliner announced for Musikfest 2023

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may be the holiday season, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest. ArtsQuest has announced the first headliner for the 2023 festival. The Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 309 in Upper Saucon

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Crews spent most of Monday cleaning up from a crash that caused a messy morning commute in part of Lehigh County. A tractor-trailer rolled over just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy