Saucon Valley still top cat at Top Hat wrestling
Saucon Valley didn’t crown an individual champion at the season-opening Tom Best Memorial Top Hat wrestling tournament. But when the team scores were added up in Williamsport on Saturday night, the Panthers had defended their team championship. Saucon Valley edged Montoursville 174-171 to claim its second straight Top Hat...
EPC girls basketball: Parkland returns talent from title team; Northampton looks toward unity
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference girls basketball had plenty of exciting moments last year and this season promises to continue that intrigue. Parkland and Bethlehem Catholic both won District 11 championships last season and hope for more success this winter. Scroll down for the top stories and biggest questions this season in...
Senneca resigns from Whitehall football after 4 seasons
After four seasons and two District 11 titles, Matt Senneca is leaving the Whitehall High School football program. Senneca has resigned from his head coaching position. The Zephyrs reached the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals this year, amassing an 8-6 record while also capturing the District 11 5A title with a 43-17 victory over Southern Lehigh.
McGonagle fitting right in at new weight for Lehigh wrestlers, plus more from Penn State dual
There are athletes who think it’s somehow uncool, not “with it”, to acknowledge a special event. “It’s just another game”, you hear, delivered in a blasé tone. Or “just the next one up.”
Whitehall boys basketball’s offensive outburst downs Easton in opener
An offensive outburst provided a strong opening for Whitehall High School’s boys basketball team on Saturday afternoon. The Zephyrs defeated Easton 69-46 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference cross-divisional contest and regular-season opener for both programs at Easton Area Middle School. “We were really pleased with the way we played...
Allentown Central Catholic football’s impressive playoff run ends vs. Aliquippa in PIAA semis
The Allentown Central Catholic football team ended its regular season with a 14-13 loss to rival Bethlehem Catholic. After that setback, the Vikings sailed to four consecutive victories, including a revenge win over the Golden Hawks to earn the District 11 Class 4A title and a first-round victory in the state playoffs over undefeated Jersey Shore.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Allentown, PA
Situated in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Allentown is a beautiful city with a lot to offer. No matter your interests, this city has an array of attractions that will surely please everyone in the family, from sports fans to history buffs and kids!. There are captivating galleries and monuments you must...
Cocalico’s Cinderella run comes to an end
Altoona, P.A. (WHTM) — All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately for the Eagles, Cocalico’s Cinderella run through the 5A playoffs ended in the state semifinals Friday night at the hands of Pine Richland. Cocalico became the first 12 seed ever to win a District III title with their upset run through […]
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Stroudsburg Pennsylvania
Whether you are a local or visiting, there are plenty of fun things to do in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. These fun things include the Olde Engine Works Market Place, the Sherman Theater, and the Klues Escape Room. Stroudsburg, PA, is a wealth of outdoor activities and heritage attractions. The good news...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular Lehigh County tavern reopens just in time for holiday get-togethers
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition. And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Eagles-Titans inactives: Jordan Davis status finalized before game vs. Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Four weeks ago, in a game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was flanked by medical staff on both sides of him, walking off gingerly after he injured his ankle. However, after allowing the ankle to heal and doing some rehab, Davis is officially ready to play Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans.
PSU student from Lehigh Valley arrested protesting Proud Boys event faces criminal charges
A Penn State student arrested during a protest against a Proud Boys event in October is facing criminal charges and possible expulsion just weeks ahead of his scheduled graduation. Bram Woolley of Allentown heads to criminal court and is poised to have his academic fate decided next week by the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
WFMZ-TV Online
First headliner announced for Musikfest 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may be the holiday season, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest. ArtsQuest has announced the first headliner for the 2023 festival. The Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
Which teams pose biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC? Are Niners still dangerous? What about Cowboys?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was standing by his locker, answering questions following a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are rolling through their schedule this season with the NFL’s best record at 11-1, a chance to clinch a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 309 in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Crews spent most of Monday cleaning up from a crash that caused a messy morning commute in part of Lehigh County. A tractor-trailer rolled over just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said.
Eagles maintain lead in NFC, close in on playoff spot (PHOTOS)
Philadelphia maintained its spot atop the NFC with a 35-10 win Sunday over the Tennessee Titans. And while the Eagles didn’t clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, they will have an opportunity to do so in Week 14. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are some...
