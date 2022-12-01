Read full article on original website
Bondurant Planning 116-Acre Park, Lake
(Bondurant, IA) -- Bondurant is making plans for a 116-acre park with a 36-acre lake. The city will transform a stormwater retention pond into Central Park, on the southeast corner of Highway 65 and Grant Street S. Plans also include trails, a community building, a playground, boathouse, and beach. A final design is expected in 2024.
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
Lake, boathouse planned for Bondurant stormwater project
BONDURANT, Iowa — A 36-acre lake and boathouse are coming to Bondurant as part of the city’s Central District Stormwater Improvements Master Plan that was approved in early November. The master plan, which names the area as Central Park, includes the lake, a boathouse, a beach, a boat dock, several playgrounds, a skate park, trails, […]
Developing: Des Moines Police Responds to Crash with Injured Pedestrian
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department says officers from DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a crash at 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue involving an injury to a pedestrian. DMPD posted about the crash on social media. So far, the condition of the...
Ankeny Police Department to announce new K-9 to fight human trafficking
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is getting a new K-9 that will help fight child exploitation and human trafficking. The State of Iowa has three Electronic Storage Detection K-9's, but Ankeny will be the first city in Iowa to have this type of dog. Private donors through Operation Underground Railroad are funding the service.
Des Moines Area Urgent-Care Patients Asked To Reserve Time Slot
(Des Moines, IA) -- A surge in respiratory cases is prompting a change at Unity Point's central Iowa walk-in clinics. Starting today (Monday), Unity Point is asking patients to reserve a time online before going to an Urgent Care or Express location. Unity Point says doing so will reduce patient wait time, and help guarantee patients will be able to see a provider.
No danger to the public in stabbing at West Des Moines Hy-Vee parking lot, police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have located the suspect and the victim in a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway after a 911 call came in about the stabbing around 5:30 a.m., according to […]
Get pampered at The District
Get pampered and update your hair style at Amara. Owner Michelle Okland shares the services they offer. Amara is located at 1610 SW Main St Suite 208 in Ankeny. Learn more at Amaraankeny.com. Enjoy specials at Dazzling in the District on December 3rd. Learn more at thedistrictpt.com.
Man Charged In Stabbing Outside West Des Moines Hy-Vee Store
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A man's facing charges after a stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee store around 5:30 this (Monday) morning. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in a vehicle. Police say Nordstrom left before officers arrived. The victim...
Police: 2 charged after early morning pursuit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit Monday morning. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a vehicle pursuit started near 30th Street and Euclid Avenue. It ended with the driver pulling into the driveway of a house. According to police, the driver and passenger ran...
Creston Man Hurt in Bike-Pickup Accident
(Creston) A Creston man suffered injuries when his Ecotric Bike broadsided a car. The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 5:33 p.m. on Friday at the Spruce and Howard Street intersection. Police say 18-year-old Logen Quinn was taken to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston and later airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
Polk County supervisors hire attorney in extortion case
Polk County will pay $365 an hour to defend against extortion, libel and wrongful termination allegations made against four supervisors, documents obtained last week by Axios show.The lawsuit was filed last year by former HR director Jim Nahas.Catch up fast: Nahas was fired in 2021 over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation against Matt McCoy, the only supervisor not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.An investigation into the matter was politically motivated, Nahas alleges.Driving the news: McCoy's pending legal request to join the lawsuit has resulted in the Polk County attorney's office deciding it is in the best interest to hire outside counsel should the case proceed to trial.Supervisors agreed last week to hire attorney Michele Brott of the Dentons Davis Brown law firm for the job.Meanwhile, in November, supervisors hired another attorney at $340 an hour to defend the county in a separate lawsuit linked with the sexual harassment allegations against McCoy.An attorney for McCoy also asked a judge to order the county to provide him with legal representation in the case — costs McCoy is currently covering himself.
Hip-hop concert causes controversy at Riverview Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — There's a debate over the type of music allowed at a popular Des Moines concert series at Riverview Park. Fans at the north side park have been able to listen to just about every kind of music at the new Amphitheater. But now we're learning about a disagreement surrounding hip-hop music played on the stage.
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore
A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Iowa this week
A restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations that grew to fame over its chicken tenders, sandwiches, and waffle fries, just opened another new restaurant location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.
