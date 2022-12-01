Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Hood Love Story,” off of Kenzo B’s recent Top Dawg EP, situates the drill rapper in the long and storied lineage of female accomplices to gruesome crime. Over fuzzed-out guitar strums and a refrain interpolating Young Thug’s 2021 hit “Love You More,” Kenzo raps about her willingness to aid and abet murder while threatening any other rival her Romeo might glance at. While previous hits situated her over thrashing guitars, “Hood Love Story” contrasts her flow with more soft and ruminative production. As always with Kenzo, there’s more focus on the songwriting than you’d expect from typical, ADHD-addled sample drill verses. But the main attraction is the interplay between the chittering hi-hats and Kenzo’s fierce yet unhurried spit.

4 DAYS AGO