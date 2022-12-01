Read full article on original website
Yung Kayo Releases New EP, Nineteen: Listen
Yung Kayo is back with a new EP: Nineteen is the first project from the Young Stoner Life rapper since he released his debut, DFTK, back in February. The new EP includes the single “150,” as well as guest appearances from Jugg and the late Lil Keed. Listen to Yung Kayo’s Nineteen EP below.
Nilüfer Yanya Shares King Krule and Sampha Remixes of “Midnight Sun”: Listen
King Krule and Sampha have each remixed Nilüfer Yanya’s “Midnight Sun” for Painless (Deluxe), an expanded version of the album she released this past March. Listen to both remixes below. The tracks follow Yanya’s September cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” which also appears on the album revamp.
Popcaan Shares Video for New Song “Next to Me”: Watch
Popcaan has released a new song titled “Next to Me.” It’s a duet with Toni-Ann Singh, his girlfriend and the Miss World 2019 winner, and is produced by Anju Blaxx. “Next to Me” comes with a music video directed by Nabil. In the visual, Popcaan and Singh zoom around a scenic landscape on a motorbike. Watch it below.
Petite Noir Shares New Song “Simple Things”: Listen
Congolese musician Petite Noir has shared his latest song, “Simple Things,” featuring jazz musician Theo Croker on trumpet. The single, released via Roya, follows the October track “Numbers.” Hear the new song below. Petite Noir latest project is 2018’s La Maison Noir / The Black House....
David Byrne Shares New Holiday Song for Bandcamp Friday: Watch the Video
David Byrne has shared a new song called “Fat Man’s Comin’.” Proceeds from purchasing the holiday single—released on Bandcamp Friday—will go toward Byrne’s nonprofit online news magazine, Reasons to Be Cheerful. The track was produced and arranged by Jherek Bischoff, and features percussion from longtime Byrne collaborator Mauro Refosco. “Fat Man’s Comin’” is available via a pay-what-you-can model through December 31, with a minimum contribution of $1. Check out the music video for the song below, which features Byrne’s original handdrawn storyboards for the song’s visual.
Watch Mac DeMarco Join Domi & JD Beck to Perform “Two Shrimps” on Fallon
Mac DeMarco joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck onstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (November 30). They performed “Two Shrimps,” which appears on Domi & JD Beck’s debut album, Not Tight. Watch DeMarco and the two musicians perform among shrubs and cherry blossoms below.
SZA’s New Album SOS Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and More
At long last, SZA is getting ready to release her new album, SOS. As she continues to share details, she’s revealed the record’s tracklist: The album spans 23 songs and has guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, SZA’s “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Find the tracklist below.
Nas and 21 Savage Release New Song “One Mic, One Gun”: Listen
Nas and 21 Savage have shared a new song called “One Mic, One Gun.” The track arrives just two weeks after 21 Savage dismissed the Illmatic rapper as irrelevant in a discussion on the Clubhouse app, reportedly saying, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base… and he still make good-ass music.” He would later walk back the statement in a tweet. In his track-opening verse, 21 Savage alludes to Nas’ King’s Disease series and raps, “When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance.” Check out “One Mic, One Gun” below.
MIKE Shares Video for New Song Featuring Sister Nancy: Watch
MIKE has teamed up with the dancehall vocalist Sister Nancy for a new song called “Stop Worry!” The track is set to appear on the New York rapper and producer’s upcoming album, Beware of the Monkey, which arrives on December 21. The artists have also shared a new Ryosuke Tanzawa–directed video for the single, which depicts MIKE in a dreamlike studio setting hanging out with an eclectic cast of characters. Check it out below; scroll down for the newly revealed Beware of the Monkey cover artwork and tracklist.
Ari Lennox Performs “Waste My Time” at the 2022 Soul Train Awards: Watch
Ari Lennox performed as part of the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Saturday (November 26) at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Lennox played the song “Waste My Time” from her recent album Age/Sex/Location. In true Soul Train fashion, she was joined by a backing band that included horns and live drum arrangements that set it apart from the studio version included on the album. Watch the performance below.
Live at the Fillmore (1997)
BTS’ RM Enlists Erykah Badu for New Song “Yun”: Listen
BTS leader RM has released the new solo album Indigo. The first song on the record, “Yun,” is a collaboration with Erykah Badu, produced by Logikal J and Ghstloop. Take a listen to “Yun” and Indigo below. Indigo follows RM’s mixtapes RM (2015) and Mono. (2018)....
Irene Cara, Fame Actress and “Flashdance” Singer, Dies at 63
Irene Cara, star of the Academy Award–winning film Fame and vocalist on the 1983 hit “Flashdance…What a Feeling” has died. Cara’s publicist, Judith A. Moore, announce her death on Twitter, noting that Cara died at her home in Florida, but declining to provide a cause of death. Irene Cara was 63 years old.
CEO Trayle Shares New Video for “Craxk Flow”: Watch
Atlanta-based rapper CEO Trayle has shared a new music video for the song “Craxk Flow” from HH5, his latest mixtape. Directed by Never Panic Films, the visual follows CEO Trayle as he raps along to the track from the comfort of a luxurious home. Meanwhile, a saxophonist struts outside. Watch it below.
The Cinematic Orchestra to Reissue Every Day for 20th Anniversary
The Cinematic Orchestra will reissue Every Day for the first time on March 24, 2023. The landmark Ninja Tune album will get a 3xLP release with new artwork and photography, along with four bonus tracks: “Oregon” and “Horizon” (featuring Niara Scarlett) from the original sessions, and “Semblance” and “Flite (Original Version),” which are coming to wax for the first time. Every Day (20th Anniversary Edition) also comes with liner notes from Gilles Peterson.
Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church Cover Low’s “Words”: Listen
Storefront Church and Phoebe Bridgers have released a new cover of “Words,” the opening track from Low’s 1994 debut, I Could Live in Hope. It’s in tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker, who died in November at the age of 55. Hear the cover below. Storefront...
Baaba Maal Announces First Album in 7 Years, Shares New Song: Listen
Senegalese singer Baaba Maal has announced a new album: Being is due out March 31 via Marathon Artists. It’s his first solo album since 2016’s The Traveller and features guest contributions from the producer and multi-instrumentalist Johan Karlberg. Ahead of the full album, Maal has released a song called “Yerimayo Celebration.” Listen to that below and scroll down to find the tracklist and album art.
Listen to A$AP Rocky’s New Need for Speed: Unbound Song “Shittin’ Me”
A$AP Rocky has shared the new song “Shittin’ Me.” He made it for EA and Criterion Games’ new video game Need for Speed: Unbound. Hear the song, produced by Kelvin Krash, below. Grin Machine’s music video for “Shittin’ Me” will arrive on Monday, December 5.
Listen to Kenzo B’s “Hood Love Story”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Hood Love Story,” off of Kenzo B’s recent Top Dawg EP, situates the drill rapper in the long and storied lineage of female accomplices to gruesome crime. Over fuzzed-out guitar strums and a refrain interpolating Young Thug’s 2021 hit “Love You More,” Kenzo raps about her willingness to aid and abet murder while threatening any other rival her Romeo might glance at. While previous hits situated her over thrashing guitars, “Hood Love Story” contrasts her flow with more soft and ruminative production. As always with Kenzo, there’s more focus on the songwriting than you’d expect from typical, ADHD-addled sample drill verses. But the main attraction is the interplay between the chittering hi-hats and Kenzo’s fierce yet unhurried spit.
Watch SZA Perform “Shirt,” Debut New Song “Blind” on SNL
SZA was the musical guest on the December 3 edition of Saturday Night Live. The Keke Palmer–hosted episode, which was announced in November, saw the Ctrl vocalist perform her recent single “Shirt.” She also debuted a new track called “Blind,” which was originally teased at the end of the “Shirt” music video. At one point, SZA performed in front of a banner announcing her second studio album, SOS, will be released December 9. She also showed off her acting chops, appearing in a music video for a song about loving “big boys.” Watch it all happen below.
