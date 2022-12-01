ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Yung Kayo Releases New EP, Nineteen: Listen

Yung Kayo is back with a new EP: Nineteen is the first project from the Young Stoner Life rapper since he released his debut, DFTK, back in February. The new EP includes the single “150,” as well as guest appearances from Jugg and the late Lil Keed. Listen to Yung Kayo’s Nineteen EP below.
Pitchfork

Popcaan Shares Video for New Song “Next to Me”: Watch

Popcaan has released a new song titled “Next to Me.” It’s a duet with Toni-Ann Singh, his girlfriend and the Miss World 2019 winner, and is produced by Anju Blaxx. “Next to Me” comes with a music video directed by Nabil. In the visual, Popcaan and Singh zoom around a scenic landscape on a motorbike. Watch it below.
Pitchfork

Petite Noir Shares New Song “Simple Things”: Listen

Congolese musician Petite Noir has shared his latest song, “Simple Things,” featuring jazz musician Theo Croker on trumpet. The single, released via Roya, follows the October track “Numbers.” Hear the new song below. Petite Noir latest project is 2018’s La Maison Noir / The Black House....
Pitchfork

David Byrne Shares New Holiday Song for Bandcamp Friday: Watch the Video

David Byrne has shared a new song called “Fat Man’s Comin’.” Proceeds from purchasing the holiday single—released on Bandcamp Friday—will go toward Byrne’s nonprofit online news magazine, Reasons to Be Cheerful. The track was produced and arranged by Jherek Bischoff, and features percussion from longtime Byrne collaborator Mauro Refosco. “Fat Man’s Comin’” is available via a pay-what-you-can model through December 31, with a minimum contribution of $1. Check out the music video for the song below, which features Byrne’s original handdrawn storyboards for the song’s visual.
Pitchfork

SZA’s New Album SOS Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and More

At long last, SZA is getting ready to release her new album, SOS. As she continues to share details, she’s revealed the record’s tracklist: The album spans 23 songs and has guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, SZA’s “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Find the tracklist below.
Pitchfork

Nas and 21 Savage Release New Song “One Mic, One Gun”: Listen

Nas and 21 Savage have shared a new song called “One Mic, One Gun.” The track arrives just two weeks after 21 Savage dismissed the Illmatic rapper as irrelevant in a discussion on the Clubhouse app, reportedly saying, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base… and he still make good-ass music.” He would later walk back the statement in a tweet. In his track-opening verse, 21 Savage alludes to Nas’ King’s Disease series and raps, “When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance.” Check out “One Mic, One Gun” below.
Pitchfork

MIKE Shares Video for New Song Featuring Sister Nancy: Watch

MIKE has teamed up with the dancehall vocalist Sister Nancy for a new song called “Stop Worry!” The track is set to appear on the New York rapper and producer’s upcoming album, Beware of the Monkey, which arrives on December 21. The artists have also shared a new Ryosuke Tanzawa–directed video for the single, which depicts MIKE in a dreamlike studio setting hanging out with an eclectic cast of characters. Check it out below; scroll down for the newly revealed Beware of the Monkey cover artwork and tracklist.
Pitchfork

Ari Lennox Performs “Waste My Time” at the 2022 Soul Train Awards: Watch

Ari Lennox performed as part of the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Saturday (November 26) at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Lennox played the song “Waste My Time” from her recent album Age/Sex/Location. In true Soul Train fashion, she was joined by a backing band that included horns and live drum arrangements that set it apart from the studio version included on the album. Watch the performance below.
Pitchfork

Live at the Fillmore (1997)

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Pitchfork

BTS’ RM Enlists Erykah Badu for New Song “Yun”: Listen

BTS leader RM has released the new solo album Indigo. The first song on the record, “Yun,” is a collaboration with Erykah Badu, produced by Logikal J and Ghstloop. Take a listen to “Yun” and Indigo below. Indigo follows RM’s mixtapes RM (2015) and Mono. (2018)....
Pitchfork

Irene Cara, Fame Actress and “Flashdance” Singer, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, star of the Academy Award–winning film Fame and vocalist on the 1983 hit “Flashdance…What a Feeling” has died. Cara’s publicist, Judith A. Moore, announce her death on Twitter, noting that Cara died at her home in Florida, but declining to provide a cause of death. Irene Cara was 63 years old.
Pitchfork

CEO Trayle Shares New Video for “Craxk Flow”: Watch

Atlanta-based rapper CEO Trayle has shared a new music video for the song “Craxk Flow” from HH5, his latest mixtape. Directed by Never Panic Films, the visual follows CEO Trayle as he raps along to the track from the comfort of a luxurious home. Meanwhile, a saxophonist struts outside. Watch it below.
Pitchfork

The Cinematic Orchestra to Reissue Every Day for 20th Anniversary

The Cinematic Orchestra will reissue Every Day for the first time on March 24, 2023. The landmark Ninja Tune album will get a 3xLP release with new artwork and photography, along with four bonus tracks: “Oregon” and “Horizon” (featuring Niara Scarlett) from the original sessions, and “Semblance” and “Flite (Original Version),” which are coming to wax for the first time. Every Day (20th Anniversary Edition) also comes with liner notes from Gilles Peterson.
Pitchfork

Baaba Maal Announces First Album in 7 Years, Shares New Song: Listen

Senegalese singer Baaba Maal has announced a new album: Being is due out March 31 via Marathon Artists. It’s his first solo album since 2016’s The Traveller and features guest contributions from the producer and multi-instrumentalist Johan Karlberg. Ahead of the full album, Maal has released a song called “Yerimayo Celebration.” Listen to that below and scroll down to find the tracklist and album art.
Pitchfork

Listen to Kenzo B’s “Hood Love Story”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Hood Love Story,” off of Kenzo B’s recent Top Dawg EP, situates the drill rapper in the long and storied lineage of female accomplices to gruesome crime. Over fuzzed-out guitar strums and a refrain interpolating Young Thug’s 2021 hit “Love You More,” Kenzo raps about her willingness to aid and abet murder while threatening any other rival her Romeo might glance at. While previous hits situated her over thrashing guitars, “Hood Love Story” contrasts her flow with more soft and ruminative production. As always with Kenzo, there’s more focus on the songwriting than you’d expect from typical, ADHD-addled sample drill verses. But the main attraction is the interplay between the chittering hi-hats and Kenzo’s fierce yet unhurried spit.
Pitchfork

Watch SZA Perform “Shirt,” Debut New Song “Blind” on SNL

SZA was the musical guest on the December 3 edition of Saturday Night Live. The Keke Palmer–hosted episode, which was announced in November, saw the Ctrl vocalist perform her recent single “Shirt.” She also debuted a new track called “Blind,” which was originally teased at the end of the “Shirt” music video. At one point, SZA performed in front of a banner announcing her second studio album, SOS, will be released December 9. She also showed off her acting chops, appearing in a music video for a song about loving “big boys.” Watch it all happen below.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy