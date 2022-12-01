ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

LeBron James Addresses Controversial Jerry Jones Photo, Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ by Lack of Press Coverage

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AH0W_0jTrMKy400

LeBron James addressed the unearthed high school photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during a desegregation confrontation in 1957 and asked why the press wasn’t covering the photograph with the “same energy” as the Kyrie Irving controversy during a postgame presser Wednesday.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” James said. “But when the Kyrie Irving thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

Prior to the Thanksgiving Day football game between the Cowboys and the New York Giants, the Washington Post unearthed the photo of a 14-year-old Jones standing among (or outside, as Jones contended last Thursday) a mob of white students that were blocking six Black students from entering the doors of North Little Rock High School in 1957, three years after segregation in schools ended with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision.

A week after the photo was unearthed, James — who, as a former teammate of Irving’s, faced questions about and criticized Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film — wondered why reporters hadn’t asked for his take on the Jones situation, as well as why the Jones photograph hasn’t been covered in the press with the same tenacity as Irving’s tweet.

“When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America,” James said. “And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day.”

When asked about the photo last week, Jones said, “I didn’t know at the time the monumental event really that was going on. I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that. I am. That would remind me [to] just continue to do everything we can to not have those kinds of things happen.”

Before the Associated Press photo was even unearthed — it was Jones himself who told an Arkansas historian that he was in the photo, NBC Dallas reported — Jones previously admitted in 2010 that he was present during the North Little Rock High School confrontation, but that he was an observer and not a participant. “The people that were bein’ that way, that literally, physically, with all that gesturin’, with all that, weren’t even students at all,” Jones said at that time ( via the Guardian ). Jones reiterated last week that he was merely a “curious kid.”

James — a former Cowboys fan who stopped rooting for the team due to Jones’ response to the Colin Kaepernick protests — continued Wednesday, “It seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 10

Russ Treacy
4d ago

Leb J is talking about a picture from 65 yrs ago. and all it does is show him being a lookie-lou at an incident. Talk about grasping at stars

Reply
2
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Team Is Ramping Up Security So He Doesn’t Accidentally Dine With Any More White Nationalists

The Trump campaign is reportedly planning major changes to security after the former president was allegedly “punked” by rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who invited white supremacist Nick Fuentes to crash a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Ye, who had been invited to the former president’s Palm Beach estate for a one-on-one meeting, arrived with several extra guests. The entourage included Fuentes and far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has since claimed to be “the architect” of the plan to slip Fuentes, a holocaust denier, into the dinner.  According to NBC News, the driver of the car transporting Ye was waved into...
Rolling Stone

Watch Christine McVie’s Final Public Performance at 2020 Peter Green Tribute Show

The devastating news of Christine McVie’s death hit Wednesday afternoon, and we’re still processing it along with Fleetwood Mac fans all over the globe. “We were so lucky to have a life with her,” Fleetwood Mac said in a group statement. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.” When Rolling Stone spoke with McVie in June, she was excited about her new LP Songbird (A Solo Collection), but very skeptical that she’d ever return to the road with Fleetwood Mac. “I don’t feel physically up for...
Rolling Stone

‘Liver King’ Admits He’s on Steroids, Says Persona Is an ‘Experiment’

Brian Johnson, better known as the organ-devouring masculinity influencer “Liver King,” has admitted to steroid use in a somber video shared on his YouTube and Instagram accounts. “I fully own that I fucked up,” he said in the six-minute confession. “I am as sorry as a man can be.” The pained statement comes in response to a video from another bodybuilder, Derek of the online fitness brand “More Plates More Dates,” that purported to show emails in which Johnson described his steroid regimen — a suite of injections costing some $11,000 per month. Since launching the Liver King persona in August...
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach

Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
Yardbarker

OBJ to Cowboys 3-Step Visit Plan Includes Luka & Dak

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys have developed a three-pronged itinerary for Odell Beckham Jr. upon his arrival in DFW on Monday. A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones. A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul...
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal

Deion Sanders changed the culture as the head coach at Jackson State, and changed the cache of HBCU football as well. Now multiple reports have him making a big move to the University of Colorado, triggering speculation about just how high "Coach Prime'' might rise. "Deion is very capable of...
Rolling Stone

Walmart Shooter Had ‘Personal Vendetta’ Against Employees, New $50 Million Lawsuit Claims

A survivor of the mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the retail company over the shooter’s continued employment at the store, despite numerous complaints about his “bizarre and threatening behavior.”  The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, was filed by Donya Prioleau, who started working as an overnight stocker and trainer at the Chesapeake store in May 2021 and was there the night of the shooting, Nov. 22 (she was unharmed, except for injuring her knee after falling while trying to flee). The shooter, Andre Bing — who killed six people before...
Rolling Stone

New Jersey’s Torso Killer Pleads Guilty to Brutal 1968 Rape and Murder

Ailing serial killer Richard Cottingham — a.k.a. the Torso Killer — pleaded guilty to the 1968 murder of Long Island mother Diane Cusick Monday in front of a Nassau County, New York judge, as well as four other Nassau County murders (per Newsday). He was charged with 25 years to life for the crime and received immunity for the four other killings in exchange for the Cusick confession. Cottingham was charged with the brutal rape and murder of the dance instructor this past summer. According to CBS, authorities believe Cottingham posed as a security guard or police officer and accused...
Rolling Stone

Kanye West, Herschel Walker, and Why White Supremacists Love Bad Black Candidates

There’s a racism problem on the American right. Racists want that problem to look like Kanye West and Herschel Walker. In the middle of Ye’s gimp-suited rant on Alex Jones’ morally and financially bankrupt show yesterday, between attacking the supposed godlessness of Dave Chappelle — a practicing Muslim — and expressing admiration for Hitler, the artist formerly known as Kanye West slipped in a word of praise for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.   “Meanwhile we want to knock Herschel Walker, but Herschel Walker changed his life for Christ” Ye declared. “And he might have had abortions, but he doesn’t believe in...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

96K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy