foxla.com
CHP officer hospitalized following 3-car crash on 22 Freeway in Garden Grove
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to a trauma center after a large SUV plowed into his patrol car while he was helping the driver of a disabled vehicle. The three-vehicle collision was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday shortly after the CHP officer stopped to...
CHP officer rescued after suspected DUI driver slams into patrol car in Garden Grove
An officer with the California Highway Patrol was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a suspected DUI driver slammed into the rear of his vehicle on the westbound 22 Freeway in Garden Grove, trapping him inside. Calls about the incident came in around 8:45 p.m., according to Captain Jose Perez with the Orange […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
2urbangirls.com
One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area
AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
One killed in shooting, crash in Azusa
AZUSA, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after a crash that followed a shooting in Azusa. The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburg Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Both LASD and Azusa Police reported to the scene. LASD...
foxla.com
CHP officer hospitalized following crash involving suspected DUI driver on 22 Freeway
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A woman suspected of driving under the influence is behind bars and a California Highway Patrol officer is recovering at an Orange County hospital following a multi-car crash on the 22 Freeway Sunday night. A California Highway Patrol officer was injured when his patrol vehicle was...
Video shows Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth getting ransacked by thieves
A beloved Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth was burglarized on Friday and according to police, it was one of several hit in the area by a group of thieves.
25-Year-Old Santa Ana Resident Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection at around 1 a.m.
Victim was live-streaming during fatal shooting, crash in Azusa; impact caught on camera
A man who died in a shooting and crash in Azusa Monday was streaming live on social media when the incidents occurred. The crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street. Responding officers with the Azusa Police Department found two cars and a truck with significant damage from […]
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred just south of Jamboree Road at about 5:45 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z has lost control while driving on the freeway and has ended up becoming perpendicular to the flow of traffic. The car was then hit by an SUV on the driver’s side.
KTLA.com
2 police officers taken to hospital after crash in Crenshaw area
Three people were transported to the hospital, including two police officers, after a crash in the Crenshaw area. Calls about the incident, which occurred in the 3900 block of Hillcrest Drive, came in at around 5 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one...
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 women set car on fire in Corona
CORONA, Calif. - An arson investigation is underway in Corona after two women were caught on camera setting a car on fire. The incident happened Nov. 7, according to police. Home surveillance video showed one of the women also trying to burn another car parked in the driveway of the home where a family of six lived, authorities said.
pasadenanow.com
Two Violent Incidents Mar Saturday Morning in East Pasadena
Police said two violent incidents occurred near a Hastings Ranch area intersection within hours of each other Saturday resulted in one arrest and a Good Samaritan requiring hospital treatment for injuries. Lt. Rudy Memos said the two attacks occurred in the vicinity of Halstead Street and Foothill Boulevard. Police were...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
foxla.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A toddler was attacked by a coyote outside her Woodland Hills home. Residents say the animals are beginning to cause problems in the area.
2urbangirls.com
Argument leads to man being shot in front of LA area bar
LA MIRADA, Calif. – A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In La Habra (La Habra, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday in La Habra. Authorities confirmed that four people were injured due to the crash.
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed in Fullerton crash
FULLERTON, Calif. - A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
signalscv.com
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
