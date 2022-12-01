Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Spills About Her New Rock Album on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon
If you're one of those people who just can't get enough of Dolly Parton (which, let's be real, is everyone), then, boy, has the past month been a Dolly Renaissance. The legendary singer-songwriter followed up her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her very own holiday special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, now streaming on Peacock. And the fairy godmother of country music shows no signs of slowing down.
The Best Christmas Movies on HBO Max To Enjoy This Holiday Season
It's ~almost~ the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no better way to access that holiday cheer than curling up with your favorite Christmas movie. There are a ton of holiday movies available on streaming, and a service like HBO Max boasts a massive catalog of films old and new. It's tough, and time-consuming, to sort through the heap.
Lacey Chabert Dishes on Hallmark Christmas Movies and a Possible 'Mean Girls' Sequel on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon
Calling all Mean Girls stans and Hallmark Christmas movie obsessives -- in other words, everyone on planet Earth: Lacey Chabert brought some great tidings to her appearance on The Tonight Show, including a possible Mean Girls sequel and some massive Hallmark movie news. (Fans of The Wedding Veil trilogy better brace themselves.)
Where To Watch The Ball Drop + More New Year's Eve Telecasts To Ring in 2023
It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and ring in the new year with a glass of champagne and an obnoxious kazoo. (Although a pint of ice cream and a pair fuzzy socks are also encouraged.) Funny thing about new years: It's imperative to start them off on the right foot, glued to your telecast of choice and armed with a list of extremely doable resolutions.
How to Watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Gather your family for a new installment in a time-honored Thanksgiving tradition, because the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is returning to the streets of Manhattan for its 96th year on Thursday, Nov. 24. This year's parade is set to feature elaborate new floats, balloons, and music to celebrate holiday, and plenty of celebrities, musicians and special guests will be in attendance. No time to see who or what will be at this year's parade between baking potatoes and basting your turkey? Don't worry! Here's an official guide on how to catch all the holiday fun during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
Who Plays Summer Higgins in 'Yellowstone'? Piper Perabo Brings Her Passion for Acting to the Fiery Environmentalist
Piper Perabo plays Summer Higgins on the Paramount Network's popular Western series Yellowstone. A romantic interest of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) introduced in season 4, Higgins is also a staunch environmentalist who cares deeply for animals and causes that affect the Earth. Now that Yellowstone season 5 is in full force, it looks as if we'll be seeing more of the "love story," as Perabo has called it, blossoming between the two characters.
Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
Who Plays Sara Atwood on 'Yellowstone'? Dawn Olivieri is a 'Real-Life Frontierswoman'
Jaime Dutton (Wes Bentley) is no stranger to manipulation. Whether it's watching his political dreams go up in flames at the hands of his own (adoptive) father (Kevin Costner) or constantly finding himself at the wrong end of a power play with his sister (Kelly Reilly), his storyline is rife with games. And it looks like his new love interest--if we can even call her that--is no exception.
What's Cole Hauser's Secret Talent? 'Yellowstone' Cast Competes to See Who Knows Their Co-Stars Best
The cast of Yellowstone dropped by Vanity Fair Game Show for a little quiz session, and let's just say they didn't exactly score high marks. After filming five seasons of the hit Taylor Sheridan drama, you'd think the Duttons and company would know each other's quirks. But this lot is full of surprises. Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham revealed their secret histories and little-known vices, and, of course, they got in some wicked jabs along the way.
Dolly Parton Has Plans for a Museum, Restaurant and 'Dolly Center' in Nashville
Dolly Parton will be adding to her long list of endeavors with a brand new establishment coming to Nashville, Tennessee. In a recent interview with The Tennessean, Parton shared that she hopes to open her own museum in Music City that may even double for a bar and restaurant. Fans...
Candace Cameron Bure's Best Christmas Movies
Looking for something to watch this holiday season? You can't go wrong with one of Candace Cameron Bure's many yuletide yarns. You have plenty to choose from, as Bure has a veritable treasure trove of films up her sleeve. She's been at this whole Christmas entertainment thing for a long time, you see, and that means hours of holiday fun to put on while you spend time with family or wrap up gifts and cook dinners for future gatherings.
Tish Cyrus Seemingly Sparks New Romance With 'Prison Break' Actor Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus is moving on. The 55-year-old has seemingly confirmed a new romance with actor Dominic Purcell, who stars in Fox's Prison Break. Cyrus shared a photo of herself and Purcell on her Instagram story sitting arm and arm and overlooking the ocean at Miley Cyrus' 30th birthday party, according to Us Weekly.
'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything Fans Need to Know From Casting News to Premiere Date
With its unpredictable twists and gripping romances, Netflix's soapy, hit drama Virgin River is returning soon with its fifth season. Viewers have become captivated by nurse practitioner Melanie Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her attempt to make a home in small-town Virgin River after moving from Los Angeles. It's dramatic in the best way possible so it's easy to see why the series has developed such a passionate fan following since it's debut on the streaming platform.
Where to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' For Free in 2022
Thanksgiving has finally arrived! While we check last-minute items off our grocery lists and hunt for the best Black Friday deals, it's important to remember that, above all, this holiday is about spending time with loved ones. There are many time-honored Thanksgiving traditions that bring families together every year, like breaking the wishbone, watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and enjoying the most beloved Thanksgiving movies. Of course, there's one holiday film that's been around for decades and is perhaps the most well-known: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
Georgette Jones On Seeing Her Parents Love Story Unfold Onscreen in 'George & Tammy'
Born into country music royalty as the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones had a front row seat to life with the president and first lady of country music. She chronicles it all in her 2013 book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, a loving look at her parents as only she knew them. Now, George and Tammy's love story is at the center of the new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, which traces the country couple's romance from its whirlwind beginnings (including a fateful dinner at the home of Wynette and her second husband Don Chapel, during which George Jones famously flipped a dining room table in response to Don insulting Tammy) to their enduring friendship that lasted until Wynette's death in 1998.
8 Songs by Current Artists That Praise '90s Country Heroes
Two songs about '90s country's sustained cultural influence have topped the airplay charts in 2022: Kane Brown's "Like I Love Country Music" and Cole Swindell's "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." Both signal some of the artists and singles that influenced many 20- and 30-somethings' moves to Nashville in the first place, with fan reactions establishing that meme-fueled nostalgia for "Chattahoochee" can impact what's popular now.
Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.
In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Miley Cyrus Enlists Dolly Parton to Co-Host 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'
New Year's Eve is coming up, and Miley Cyrus will be welcoming 2023 with her second-ever Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC. And this year, Cyrus has a brand new co-host: her godmother and country music legend, Dolly Parton. Cyrus and Parton announced the news with a joint post...
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Channels King of Country in 'Amarillo By Morning' Performance
The Voice continued on Monday night (Nov. 21) as the Top 13 contestants of the competition competed to keep their place on the show. The night was full of powerful performances, and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood brought out a hit by a country legend. The Georgia native took the...
