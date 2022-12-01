Read full article on original website
William Paterson’s Small Business Development Center names new regional director
The Small Business Development Center at William Paterson University in Wayne said Friday that Erike Mayo has been named its new regional director. The center, based in Paterson, serves business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Passaic County. Mayo, an entrepreneurship expert and consultant with nearly two decades of experience, will be responsible for the overall small business development in Passaic County. Those duties include client services development, database management, monitoring and reporting; overseeing client services program delivery in the form of one-on-one counseling, training, marketing and outreach; fundraising to meet the center’s funding goals; organizing and supervising center staff and activities; developing strong external stakeholder relationships; and working to advance the comprehensive vision, mission and strategic objectives of the university and the Cotsakos College of Business.
