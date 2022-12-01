ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

At Hispanic Chamber gala, it’s all about harnessing the power of ‘Familia’

Alejandro Ferrer was gracious when talking about his journey from aspiring chef in Venezuela to successful business owner in New Jersey. While he put in all the work and overcame all of the obstacles that only an immigrant entrepreneur truly can understand, Ferrer was quick to acknowledge the many others who helped him along the way.
New Jersey Community Capital receives $1M investment from 1st Colonial Community Bank

New Jersey Community Capital, the state of New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution, on Friday announced it received a $1 million investment from 1st Colonial Community Bank to support socially driven investments in New Jersey communities of opportunity. This investment, NJCC’s first ever from 1st Colonial Community Bank,...
Velez, Diaz honored as trailblazers by Hispanic Chamber

Jen Velez, executive vice president, health and network solutions, at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, has a resume of accomplishments that are as long as her current title. As a longtime health care executive and the longest-serving human services commissioner in state history, Velez was an ideal...
Lagos, DeAngelo elevated to deputy chief of staff positions in Murphy administration

Stephanie Lagos and Michelle DeAngelo have been elevated to deputy chief of staff roles in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, and Edwin Torres was promoted to digital director, it was announced Friday. Lagos, who has served as chief of staff to first lady Tammy Murphy since November 2017, now also...

