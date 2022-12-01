ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look Back ... to possum-cooking time near Cowpens, Ala., 1997

By Bill Edwards / History editor
 4 days ago
Was Vince Dooley about to be Auburn's coach for the 1980s? It kind of seemed that way on Dec. 1, 1980, according to this Page 1 story that day.

Dec. 1, 1947, in The Star: The city of Anniston has gone all out to make ready for the throngs and the spectacle of tomorrow night’s Christmas parade. Firemen have been decorating the huge Christmas tree, which will stand beside the post office, and stringing street lights for days. Police have tightened up on traffic regulations to facilitate the Christmas traffic. It is requested that there be no parking on the east side of Quintard avenue from 8th Street to 13th Street, part of the line of march. Giant floodlights furnished by Anniston Ordnance Depot will illuminate the scene on both Quintard and Noble.

Dec. 1, 1997, in The Star: For some 50 years, the church folks of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in the Cowpens community (a few miles northeast of Alexander City) have been staging an annual possum hunt and supper during Thanksgiving week. Venerable cooks Marvin Moody, 79, and Otis Yates, 84, prepared the six possums for the meal, a culinary skill they’ve been wielding for some 50 years; it currently involves placing cleaned and dressed possums in a pressure cooker for about 50 minutes. The men’s possums were not those caught at the recent hunt, however. These six were captured in October and fattened up. Not everyone at the recent Saturday night feast ate possum, however. Some find the taste kind of repulsive.

