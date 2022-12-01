Read full article on original website
Related
firststateupdate.com
County Police Charge Three With Kidnapping 22-Year-Old
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 20-year-old Michael Pennacchiotti of Bear, 31-year-old Shaun McCollum of Bear, and 25-year-old Callie McCollum of Bear for assault and kidnapping charges. On Thursday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 11:14 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence on Bardell Drive in Wilmington – Sherwood Park II in reference to a kidnapping. Police said it was reported that three subjects were attempting to break into a residence. Additional information advised that the subjects then forced an unknown victim of the residence into a vehicle before fleeing the area.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST THREE IN KIDNAPPING/ASSAULT INVESTIGATION – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 20-year-old Michael Pennacchiotti of Bear, 31-year-old Shaun McCollum of Bear, and 25-year-old Callie McCollum of Bear for assault and kidnapping charges. On Thursday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 11:14 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence on Bardell Drive, Wilmington – Sherwood Park II in reference to a kidnapping. It was reported that three subjects were attempting to break into a residence. Additional information advised that the subjects then forced an unknown victim of the residence into a vehicle before fleeing the area.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
Life sentence for man who shot Baltimore's "Saint the Rappin Cop"
A Baltimore man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a violent crime spree that included the shooting of a police officer.
Attempted Murderer At Large In Delco, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man accused of attempted murder. Police said in a statement that the suspect tried to kill a person in Middletown Township in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 5. No additional details were given. Investigators added that the unidentified man is...
Suspect dead after chase, carjackings, and officer-involved shooting on I-95 in Delaware identified
Police have identified the suspect who died after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included two carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.
Ex-BF Shot During Custody Exchange Outside Pottstown Family Dollar: Police
A 20-year-old man was arrested after shooting the ex-boyfriend of the mother of his child during a custody exchange outside of a Montgomery County Family Dollar over the weekend, authorities said. Ali Ortiz, of Upper Pottsgrove Township, went inside of the Farmington Avenue store around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
Police: Woman, man shot inside new townhome complex in Media
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) State police are investigating a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.A homeowner CBS3 spoke to says he was stunned something like this would happen to his neighbors."They're a really nice couple. We always talk to each other, and we always, every day, we talk," Seshu Gavarea, a neighbor, said. "Sometimes I go to their house. We talk. We have get-together parties, too, but they're very nice people, though. I don't know what happened. We're trying to figure out what happened. We are waiting on more information, too"CBS3 has left multiple messages with state police trying to get additional information. We will update you as soon as possible.
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Trooper Maced After Shoplifting At Dick’s Sporting Goods
Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Reneisha Anderson, and a 17-year-old female juvenile both of Wilmington for felony resisting and related charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Sunday night. On December 4, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center Drive...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities. Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time.
firststateupdate.com
Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts
On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old woman dead from overnight shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 19-year-old woman died in a Northeast Baltimore shooting late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
WBOC
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
14-year-old shot dead after attending birthday party in Camden
Authorities say the shooting victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue prior to the shooting.
Philadelphia police investigate Olney shooting
Police say the 26-year-old victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.
Baltimore's new sheriff puts a stop to eviction notices in common areas
Anyone who's lived in a Baltimore City apartment complex has likely seen eviction notices posted on common doors or in common spaces, for everyone to see.
Dover teen reported missing
DOVER, DE – The Dover Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on North Dupont Highway on Sunday. According to police, Kalise Thompson-Miller,15, of Dover. Thompson-Miller was last seen in the area of Lowe’s, 1450 North DuPont Highway Dover, DE, at approximately 5:52 p.m. on 12/4/22 and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a black female, 5’4”, approximately 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact The post Dover teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0