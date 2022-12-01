Hernando County mobile home destroyed by flames on Thursday
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 75% of a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene Thursday morning.
According to HCFR , they received reports of a structure fire on the 24000 block of Kaufman Rd. around 3:17 a.m.
Before first responders arrived, all occupants were able to self-evacuate, the HCFR said.
Upon further investigation, the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office concluded that the fire was an accident and said that the fire began in the living room fireplace.
