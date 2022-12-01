ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County mobile home destroyed by flames on Thursday

By Kaycee Sloan
 4 days ago

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 75% of a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene Thursday morning.

According to HCFR , they received reports of a structure fire on the 24000 block of Kaufman Rd. around 3:17 a.m.

Before first responders arrived, all occupants were able to self-evacuate, the HCFR said.

Upon further investigation, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded that the fire was an accident and said that the fire began in the living room fireplace.

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

