WTHR

IMPD: Woman hit, killed by car on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car and killed on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue, for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car shortly before 6 a.m.
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead after West 34th Street crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash Monday involving a car and a pedestrian on Indianapolis' west side. It was reported around 7 p.m. on West 34th Street around Summerfield Drive, which is just west of High School Road. An IMPD spokesperson said a vehicle traveling east...
FOX59

Indianapolis police searching for missing 21-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Isaiah Scholl went missing around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle on the city’s south side. Scholl, IMPD said, is described as a 5’6″, 200-pound white […]
WTHR

IMPD investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
WTHR

Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times

BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
WTHR

IMPD gun detection pilot program enters final phase

INDIANAPOLIS — A trial run for technology that detects gunshots in Indianapolis is now being put to the test. IMPD's gunshot detection system pilot program is now entering its final phase. Police and researchers with IUPUI will determine if the technology is worth a permanent investment in Indy. It's...
WISH-TV

IMPD takes person for questioning after 21-year-old shot, killed at apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken for questioning after a man was shot and killed Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, across the street from Bluff Park.
WISH-TV

Cadaver dogs search for remains at former home of suspected serial killer

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly a dozen cadaver dogs spent Sunday combing through a yard as officials hope to identify a serial killer’s victims. Herb Baumeister was the suspect in a series of killings when he took his own life in 1996. Authorities believe he lured young men to his Westfield home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdered them there. The property’s current owner, Robert Graves, told News 8 this is the first time since he bought the property 15 years ago anyone has searched it with cadaver dogs.
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Friday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, near Bluff Road, for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with...
WTHR

Officers investigate deadly shooting on Washington Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are looking for clues in a near north side shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responding to a call about a shooting located victim at 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, which is in the area of 38th and Meridian streets.
