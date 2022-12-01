Read full article on original website
IMPD: Woman hit, killed by car on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car and killed on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue, for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car shortly before 6 a.m.
IMPD: 1 dead after West 34th Street crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash Monday involving a car and a pedestrian on Indianapolis' west side. It was reported around 7 p.m. on West 34th Street around Summerfield Drive, which is just west of High School Road. An IMPD spokesperson said a vehicle traveling east...
Indianapolis police searching for missing 21-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Isaiah Scholl went missing around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle on the city’s south side. Scholl, IMPD said, is described as a 5’6″, 200-pound white […]
Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating what led up to a woman being hit and killed by a car on the city’s southeast side this morning. IMPD said a woman was hit crossing Raymond St. from Churchman Ave. just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver who hit the woman stayed on scene and police do not […]
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
IMPD helps 10-year-old shooting victim
IMPD is working to turn a tragedy into positivity. The department raised $500 for a mother of four after her 10-year-old was shot.
Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
IMPD gun detection pilot program enters final phase
INDIANAPOLIS — A trial run for technology that detects gunshots in Indianapolis is now being put to the test. IMPD's gunshot detection system pilot program is now entering its final phase. Police and researchers with IUPUI will determine if the technology is worth a permanent investment in Indy. It's...
IMPD takes person for questioning after 21-year-old shot, killed at apartments
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken for questioning after a man was shot and killed Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, across the street from Bluff Park.
Cadaver dogs search for remains at former home of suspected serial killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly a dozen cadaver dogs spent Sunday combing through a yard as officials hope to identify a serial killer’s victims. Herb Baumeister was the suspect in a series of killings when he took his own life in 1996. Authorities believe he lured young men to his Westfield home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdered them there. The property’s current owner, Robert Graves, told News 8 this is the first time since he bought the property 15 years ago anyone has searched it with cadaver dogs.
Cadaver dogs scour suspected serial killer's former Westfield property in renewed push to find remains
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Police renewed an effort Sunday to find human remains at Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield, where the decomposed and charred remains of at least two dozen people were found 26 years ago. For the first time, cadaver dogs on Sunday searched the property that once belonged...
25-year-old Indianapolis man convicted in deadly robbery on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for an Indianapolis man in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side. Davoncia Beasley, 25, has been convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. On Sept. 25, 2021, police...
Police renew effort to find remains at Herbert Baumeister's property in Westfield
Dogs found several areas where investigators will check further for human remains. Those areas are marked with red flags.
DNA swabs needed in suspected Indiana serial killer case, without them case could go cold
WESTFIELD, Ind — Hamilton County Coroner-elect Jeff Jellison — who is leading the renewed push to identify the victims of a suspected serial killer — said without DNA swabs from people with lost loved ones, the case could run cold. In 1996, about 10,000 bone fragments were...
IMPD investigating deadly south side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Friday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, near Bluff Road, for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with...
Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant. The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody...
Officer admits to beating up men and boys in custody, plotting to cover it up
Chase Winkle is one of four former Muncie officers indicted for these crimes. Our Cierra Putman joins us in studio with the new details.
Officers investigate deadly shooting on Washington Boulevard
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are looking for clues in a near north side shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responding to a call about a shooting located victim at 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, which is in the area of 38th and Meridian streets.
Sister of alleged victim of suspected serial killer speaks out about effort to identify remains
INDIANAPOLIS — The identity of a man found on the property of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister was linked to one bone. A single bone among thousands of remains discovered on a Westfield farm in the mid-1990s. Are investigators on the verge of connecting more of those dots?. "It's...
