First-Party Xbox Series X|S Game Prices Increasing To $70 In 2023--Including Starfield
Microsoft will increase the upfront cost of its first-party games to $70 starting in 2023. This will impact upcoming games such as Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport. According to IGN, Xbox's exclusives will cost $70 at launch but didn't elaborate on regional pricing for other countries. "This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles," says Microsoft in a statement to IGN. "As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch.”
The Best Switch Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With impressive sales numbers behind it, Nintendo's Switch console has been on a tear throughout 2022 thanks to a number of high-profile first and third-party games. From reliable franchises such as Super Mario to niche games from the likes of Atlus and Spike Chunsoft, the Switch has been a Swiss army knife of interactive appeal, always having something available to appeal to someone.
Get 8 Steam Deck Games For $10 With The New Play On The Go Bundle
If you’re looking to load up your new Steam Deck with some new games to play over the holidays, Fanatical’s Play On The Go 3 bundle gets you up to 8 PC games for just $10. And yes, they’re all Steam Deck-verified. The bundle is part of Fanatical's Bundlefestive promotion, which will bring new game bundles every day this week.
CD Projekt Red Will Stop Supporting Gwent, Its Witcher Card Game, In 2024
CD Projekt Red has announced that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, will stop receiving report by the end of 2024, with the studio's plans shifting to something it's calling Project Gwentfinity. Speaking with IGN, the studio laid out some of its short- and long-term plans for its Witcher spin-off game....
The Game Awards Will Be Shorter Than Last Year
Geoff Keighley has confirmed that The Game Awards 2022 will be much shorter than last year's showcase. During a recent Twitter Spaces talk--via Resetera--Keighley discussed the upcoming ceremony, which is set to air on December 8, and answered some questions about what to expect. The Game Awards is usually filled with not only award presentations, but interviews with developers and trailers for brand-new games. This usually results in a lengthy broadcast, considering there are also ads aired throughout, but Keighley has said it will be shorter this year.
The Witcher 3 Is Back And Better Than Ever On PS5 And Xbox Series X
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out on December 14 as a free upgrade, and we had the opportunity to play it for a few hours. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade of CD Projekt Red's beloved open-world RPG features several visual improvements, a photo mode, and a new quest.
Get A Steam Game Bundle Every Day This Week During Fanatical Bundlefestive
Fanatical has kicked off its Bundlefestive promotion, a week-long event that's focused entirely on Steam game bundles. Bundles are Fanatical's bread and butter, so this is definitely something you'll want to pay attention to. It's a great way to stock up on PC games (and Steam Deck games!) for cheap.
Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer. To celebrate Dragon Age Day, we get an in game cinematic trailer. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Grab 4 Cool Steam Games For Just $4, Including An Awesome 3D Metroidvania
Feel like an adventure? Then you should check out Fanatical’s new Epic Quest bundle, which includes four adventure-focused PC games for just $4--a massive discount from the $84.96 total these titles would cost separately. The bundle includes Supraland, a first-person adventure game with a metroidvania world design and 3D...
The Witcher 3 New-Gen Update Supports Many, But Not All, Of Its Most Popular Mods
CD Projekt Red is bringing official mod integration and additional modding tools alongside The Witcher 3's new-gen PC update. In a post on the official CD Projekt Red forums, a developer representative outlines plans for modding compatibility. It has been six years since the last major PC update, so it's inevitable that a new update will change basic files in such a way that renders some mods unusable. In this post, CD Projekt Red linked a list of the Witcher 3's most popular mods to show whether or not they are compatible with the upcoming patch. For example, compatible mods include the All Quest Objectives On Map and the Over 9000 Weight Limit mod. Incompatible mods include Always Full Exp and Slots Slots Slots.
PowerWash Simulator Developer Delays Content Announcement And New Console Release Dates
Developer FuturLab no longer plans to pull back the curtain on a content update for PowerWash Simulator tomorrow. Originally, the team was going to provide information on December 6 for an upcoming free mini-story expansion for the first-person cleaning game. The update will reportedly add five new levels to the title, including never-before-seen vehicles.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Finale Gameplay
Check out what happens at the end of Chapter 3 of Fortnite in the Fracture event. We get a tease and glimpse into Chapter 4 with cross collaborations including the Hulk, Doom Slayer, and Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Early? | GameSpot News
According to a previous report, Jedi: Survivor's release date is scheduled to be officially announced during The Game Awards this week. A new trailer for the game will also be shown at the event. And the potential release date isn’t the only thing that the Steam page revealed, there were...
God Of War Ragnarok Adds Photo Mode In Free Update
God of War Ragnarok got a new update today, December 5, and it adds a photo mode to the popular PlayStation exclusive. Just like the 2018 God of War, Ragnarok launched without a photo mode, opting to add it later on as a free update for all players. Ragnarok's photo...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map Revealed: New POIs, Gameplay Changes, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived, and maybe more exciting than anything else is its new map. The new Fortnite map has some touchstones of past maps, like various biomes, a mountain range, and a wintry section that will no doubt be the focal point of the forthcoming winter event. Here's a breakdown of everything we've learned about the new Fortnite Chapter 4 map.
The Latest Simpsons Episode Spoofs Popular Online Game Roblox
The Simpsons is no stranger to parodies and video games. On the December 4 episode, the animated show combined the two to tackle Roblox with a title called Boblox. Bart and Milhouse are seen playing the spoof on a PC, with avatars of themselves on the monitor. The official Simpsons...
Destiny 2 Tweaks Void Hunter Invisibility In PvP In A Surprising Way
Destiny 2's PvP activities like the Crucible continue to be some of its most popular modes, but everybody knows that getting killed by an invisible Void Hunter is rarely fun. As such, Bungie plans to add an interesting wrinkle to this ability to give players a fighting chance against it.
Blizzard Is Making Overwatch 2's Next Hero Easier To Unlock
Overwatch 2's next hero should be a little easier to earn from the battle pass. Shared by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller on Twitter, Ramattra, the new tank arriving in Season 2, should be slightly easier to unlock for players who don't purchase the battle pass. In Overwatch 2...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins, Emotes, And Other Cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, and that means a new battle pass filled with 100+ rewards is waiting to be unlocked to the fullest between now and the end of the season. This season's battle pass comes with some hallmarks of the game, namely several stylish original characters, as well as some major new crossovers--this time featuring heroes from two other popular video games. Here we'll be sharing images of every single item in the battle pass so you can check it out while your update downloads, while you're away from your favorite platform, or so you can judge whether it's worth your V-Bucks.
The World of I.G.I. Origins Teaser
Re-imagining a pioneer of the tactical first-person shooter genre with I.G.I. Origins, the prequel to 2000’s Project I.G.I. It’s 1980, the Cold War balances precariously on the brink of full-scale conflict. Infiltrate a volatile and manipulative world of high-stakes espionage – your way. Plan and execute your missions against an enemy plotting all-out nuclear war in this tense and tactical first-person shooter.
