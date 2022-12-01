Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
Exercise Can Help Fight Colon Cancer, Even If Patient Is Obese
Higher activity levels are associated with less inflammation and improved gut health among colon cancer patients. Obesity is close to becoming the No. 1 cause of cancer in the United States. Researchers say future studies should look at exercise type, intensity and body composition in relation to colon cancer survival.
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
studyfinds.org
Basking in just 30 seconds of sunlight each morning may be ‘most effective way’ to prevent cancer, doctor says
LONDON — Here’s one more reason that a daily walk after waking up can do wonders for your health. Grabbing just 30 seconds of sunlight every morning could slash the chances of developing most types of cancer significantly, early research by one of the United Kingdom’s leading specialists suggests. Dr. Mohammad Muneeb Khan says that less than half a minute’s exposure to the sun’s near-infrared (NIR) light between sunrise and 9 a.m. may offer a higher level of protection to adults and children than eating 2,500 bananas or a kilogram of Brazil nuts per day!
Channel 3000
Nutritional Supplements May Have Role in Hair Loss Treatment
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There may be a potential role for nutritional supplements in the treatment of hair loss, according to a review published online Nov. 30 in JAMA Dermatology. Lara Drake, from the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, and colleagues conducted a systematic...
Hypertension Inside Your Eye Could Be Making It Age Faster, Scientists Say
Just like most parts of the human body, our eyes gradually deteriorate over time. A new study now shows how stress can accelerate this aging process, a discovery that could help us treat eye problems that develop as we get older, including the group of diseases responsible for vision loss known as glaucoma. While the research is based on tests carried out on mice, the team thinks the same principles are likely to apply to human eyes as well. A common consequence of psychological stress in even the healthiest of humans is a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP, aka ocular hypertension), or...
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bananas?
The banana is a highly versatile, delicious fruit that's easy to digest and touted for its many health benefits, such as protection against oxidative stress and chronic disease due to its high fiber and antioxidant contents. Bananas' soft texture and sweet taste make them a healthy option for most people—including babies and older adults, who may struggle with chewing and swallowing tougher foods, as well as athletes and active individuals who need a quick energy source while on the go.
Medical News Today
First study looks at exercise's impact on the microbiome in people with cancer
Several factors may contribute to the development of colorectal cancer, and research suggests that gut microbiota may also play a role. New research has found that regular exercise positively impacts gut microbiome diversity in people with colorectal cancer. According to the study, this is the first research to examine the...
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Aggressive, Hard to Detect, Difficult to Treat: Why Pancreatic Cancer Is So Deadly
Pancreatic cancer isn’t selective. The disease can strike anyone and it’s often discovered at an advanced stage, making it one of the deadliest cancers. The American Cancer Society reports more than 48,000 people are expected to die of pancreatic cancer — the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. — this year.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Researchers reveal new drug that can fight both cancer and Covid-19
A team of researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC has revealed that blocking the production of a chaperone protein could largely reduce the replication of SARS-CoV-2. Though vaccination can protect against Covid-19, scientists continue to research ways to treat severe infections, notwithstanding people who cannot get vaccinated...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure
For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
Is Green Light Therapy Helpful In Treating Migraines?
While it might seem counterproductive to consider light therapy to treat migraines, some may be intrigued to see if green light therapy could actually help.
Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey
Even though evidence has shown repeatedly that alcohol raises the risk of cancer, a new survey shows many people believe the opposite. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves New Treatment for Ovarian Cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug to treat certain types of ovarian cancer in patients who don’t get optimal outcomes from other medicines. The new drug, mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere), is cleared for some patients who have what’s known as epithelial ovarian cancer (the most common form of these malignancies according to MedlinePlus), as well as cancers in the fallopian tubes and peritoneum, a delicate membrane that covers the abdominal walls, uterus, bladder, and rectum.
