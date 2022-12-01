Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Ariarne Titmus, Ian Thorpe, and Giaan Rooney To Commentate At Short Course Worlds
Recently, it was announced that Australian Olympic gold medalists Ariarne Titmus, Ian Thorpe, and Giaan Rooney would be joining the Channel 9 broadcasting team to “provide expert insight” at the 2022 Short Course World Championships on the pool deck. The meet set to take place from December 13 to 18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
swimswam.com
Daniel Diehl Swims 1:56.41 200 Back, #5 All-Time In U.S. 17-18 Age Group
Diehl was slower or around the same speed on all of his 50s compared to his old best time except for his last 50, where he was 1.9 seconds faster tonight. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro,...
swimswam.com
Entry Lists For 2022 Short Course World Championships Released
SCM (25 meters) The official entry lists for the 2022 Short Course World Championships have dropped. The event, set to kick off next Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia, is loaded with a stacked field of swimmers and will feature some must-see matchups over six days of racing from Dec. 13-18. The...
swimswam.com
Swim Star Regan Smith Breaks Down 57.95 100 Back MEET RECORD
When asked what her results showed her, Smith said-- that she made the right decision moving to train with Bob Bowman and the ASU pro group. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Katharine Berkoff (NCS) – 59.87. Josephine Fuller (TENN) – 1:00.00. Earlier in the session Regan Smith...
swimswam.com
Richards Slices More Time Off SCM 100 Free British Record For 45.85
SCM (25m) Matt Richards already wowed the crowd at Ponds Forge with a British Record in the morning heats of the men’s 100m free but the Millfield athlete did it again in tonight’s final. Competing in the prelims of the men’s 100m freestyle, 19-year-old Richards fired off a...
swimswam.com
Bjorn Seeliger is Excited to Race at 2023 NCAAs After His 2022 Minn Invite Swims
Bjorn Seeliger unpacks his 18.87 50 free win at the 2022 MINN Invite and his schedule through NCAAs and World Champs next summer. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Bjorn Seeliger unpacks his 18.87 50 free win at the 2022 MINN Invite. Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 18.87. Ryan Perham...
swimswam.com
Clark, Stephens & Gammon Highlight Day Two Of Swim England Winter Championships
SCM (25m) Day two of the 2022 Swim England Winter Championships saw two national records bite the dust in Sheffield. We reported how Olympic medalist Matt Richards first dropped the men’s 100m freestyle British mark down to 45.94 before settling on a huge lifetime best of 45.85. Then on...
swimswam.com
Watch: Ledecky Blasts a 15:44 1500 Free at U.S. Open (Day 4 Race Videos)
A 30-second lead was not enough for Katie Ledecky; she hit the wall first in the 1500 free at U.S. Open by 34 seconds (15:44.13) Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50...
swimswam.com
BSN Sports Announces Partnership With Reno Aquatic Club
BSN SPORTS will serve as the official apparel and equipment provider to the Reno Aquatic Club while outfitting the club’s athletes, coaches, and community. Current photo via BSN Sports. Courtesy of BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner. December 2, 2022 – RENO AQUATIC CLUB, based in Reno, Nevada announced that...
swimswam.com
Steenbergen Nears Lifetime Best In 100 Free At Rotterdam Qualification Meet
LCM (50m) Marrit Steenbergen once again topped visiting British ace Freya Anderson at the 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet. After beating Anderson in the women’s 200m free earlier in the meet, Steenbergen once again came up with the gold, this time in the 100m freestyle race. After establishing herself as...
swimswam.com
Tes Schouten Adds 100 Breaststroke Dutch Record To Rotterdam Resumé
LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet wrapped up today but not before Tes Schouten fired off another Dutch national record. After already clocking a new national mark in the women’s 200m breast earlier in the meet in a time of 2:23.67, Schouten logged a new personal best of 1:06.09 to take the gold.
swimswam.com
Destin Lasco Talks Missing 200 Back A Final, Training With STACKED Cal Backstroke Group
SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”
swimswam.com
Georgia Recognized as Top-Contributing School for the U.S. Olympic Swim Team in Tokyo
The Bulldogs boasted seven swimmers on the last Olympic swimming roster, more than any other school. Former coach Jack Bauerle, pictured, also was on staff. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has announced the University of Georgia as the winner of the new Collegiate Impact Award, which recognizes...
swimswam.com
Kamminga’s Back In Business With 58.90 100 Breaststroke
LCM (50m) After having taken the bulk of the fall off due to dealing with a series of illnesses, Dutch breaststroking ace Arno Kamminga proved he is on the mend. Competing on day four of the 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet, 27-year-old Kamminga clocked a super quick 58.90 to take the gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke.
swimswam.com
Duke Women, Queens (NC) Men Earn Resounding Victories In Split Dual
The Duke women kept their undefeated run intact this year, while the Queens men rattled off their fourth victory in a row in Saturday's split. Current photo via Duke Athletics. Freshman Kaelyn Gridley continued her successful week in the pool, winning the 100-yard breaststroke in Charlotte. Her victory comes just one day since qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Trials.
swimswam.com
Tomoru Honda Rocks 1:52.70 200 Fly To Become 4th Fastest Ever
LCM (50m) Day three of the 2022 Japan Open brought the heat, with Olympian Tomoru Honda rocking a new lifetime best in the men’s 200m butterfly. Racing in the final tonight at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, 20-year-old Honda fired off a time of 1:52.70. That not only beat the field by nearly 4 solid seconds, but the result came within striking distance of the Japanese national record.
swimswam.com
Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby Slated to Swim at Winter Juniors West (PSYCHS)
SCY (25 Yards) The Texas Longhorns’ NCAA competition has wrapped up for the fall semester, and holiday training looms. There’s still competition happening in Austin though, as some of the country’s top junior swimmers will take over the pool deck for the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – West. The meet is one of two Winter Junior Championships, with the other being held in Greensboro, NC after the conclusion of the U.S. Open.
swimswam.com
Mizunuma Touches Out Honda For 100 Fly Gold At Japan Open
LCM (50m) The 2022 Japan Open wrapped up in Tokyo tonight with world record holder Tomoru Honda back in the pool. After rocking a big-time 1:52.70 last night to become the 4th fastest 200m butterflier of all time, Honda settled for silver in the 100m distance to close out this competition.
swimswam.com
Vanderbilt Picks Up U.S. Open Qualifier Emily Constable (2024)
Breaststroker Emily Constable has announcer her verbal commitment to Vanderbilt, making her their first public commitment for the class of 2028. Current photo via Emily Constable. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is...
swimswam.com
WATCH: All The Record-Breaking Swims at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was an exciting four days of competition at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, NC. From World Junior records, meet records, and National Age Group records, there were seven different major records broken. Four of those record-breaking swims belong to Regan Smith and Chase Kalisz. That’s notable because this was both of their first major meets in ASU caps; earlier this year, they moved their training bases to join Bob Bowman‘s pro group.
Comments / 0