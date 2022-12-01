SCY (25 Yards) The Texas Longhorns’ NCAA competition has wrapped up for the fall semester, and holiday training looms. There’s still competition happening in Austin though, as some of the country’s top junior swimmers will take over the pool deck for the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – West. The meet is one of two Winter Junior Championships, with the other being held in Greensboro, NC after the conclusion of the U.S. Open.

