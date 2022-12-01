Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Even after painful knockout, U.S. players take a moment to appreciate World Cup journey
AR-RAYYAN, Qatar — Four American soccer players sat in a circle on the turf of Khalifa Stadium an hour after getting knocked out of the World Cup. The United States men's national team gave everything it had through four games, but on Saturday, it met a better team in the Netherlands that beat them 3-1, ending their hopes of reaching the World Cup quarterfinal for the first time in 20 years.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is in the knockout stage after some thrilling games and monumental upsets in the group stage. Underdogs barked in group play, but can they keep it up in the Round of 16?. Five-time champion Brazil remains the betting favorite as the knockout round begins. Brazil's odds...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win
DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
FOX Sports
With Neymar back and feeling good, Brazil as dangerous as ever
DOHA, Qatar — It was just a couple of days ago that Neymar evoked James Brown when he tweeted, "I feel good, I knew that I would now" accompanied by a smiley face emoji and two photos of himself at a Brazil training session. Those good vibes were more...
FOX Sports
Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home
AL KHOR, Qatar — England star Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup after his home was attacked by armed intruders, head coach Gareth Southgate and the English Football Association confirmed Sunday. Sterling was left out of the England team for its 3-0 victory over Senegal in the...
FOX Sports
Brazil vs. South Korea Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Brazil and South Korea squared off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil dominated from the opening whistle. Vinícius Júnior scored in the 7th minute. Then Richarlison was fouled in the box, leading to a Neymar PK in the 13th. Richarlison would score a goal of his own in the 29th minute followed by Lucas Paquetá in the 36th minute. South Korea would show some life after Paik Seung-Ho scored on a laser beam goal from outside the box. Brazil would win by the 4-1 final. Brazil advances to the quarterfinals for their eighth consecutive World Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Who was Croatia's man of the match vs. Japan?
Croatia defeated Japan on Monday in a wild round of 16 game decided by penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Japan struck first in the 43rd minute, and Croatia would counter early in the second half to even the score. The two teams headed to extra time after being deadlocked at 1-1, but neither side could get things done.
FOX Sports
Brazil is dominating the World Cup and making it look fun
DOHA, Qatar — This is why Brazil is the favorite to win the World Cup. This is why it has been all along. Not so much because of its complete and utter annihilation of the best South Korean team in a dozen years on Monday, although there’s plenty to be said about the comprehensive, 4-1, round-of-16 rout at Stadium 974 in the Qatari capital.
FOX Sports
Former USMNT players on Gregg Berhalter's status: 'I like to have fresh blood'
In 2018, the United States Soccer Federation named Gregg Berhalter the head coach of the U.S. men's national team. In the four years since, Berhalter has led the USMNT to two CONCACAF titles — Nations League and Gold Cup — and, his most significant achievement to date, World Cup qualification.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Croatia defeats Japan on PKs, 3-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday on FOX with Croatia defeating Japan in a wild knockout-stage game at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar that was decided by penalty kicks after a hard-fought battle. With the win, Croatia — led by world-class midfielder Luka Modrić — has advanced...
FOX Sports
Social media reacts to USA loss to Netherlands: U.S. fans let it all out
The 2022 World Cup knockout stage started with United States men's national team losing 3-1 vs. Netherlands, sending the USMNT home in the round of 16 for the third time in each of its last three World Cup appearances. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions. Check...
Dakar Fashion School Trains New Generation of African Designers
PARIS — African fashion is enjoying a renaissance as a new generation of designers captures the imagination of luxury brands and consumers. But while the continent is rich in creativity, most brands have found it challenging to grow beyond their borders due to a lack of formal training. That’s the assessment of Sophie Nzinga Sy, a Senegalese designer who has opened the Dakar Design Hub, a training facility that provides courses for budding fashion entrepreneurs and local tailors alike.More from WWDInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2023 Nzinga Sy launched her Sophie Zinga brand...
Three Contemporary Fashion Stores to Check Out in Dakar
PARIS — As Chanel prepares to unveil its Métiers d’Art show in Dakar on Tuesday, WWD takes a look at three contemporary designer stores to visit in the Senegalese capital. Le Sandaga Khadija Ba Diallo has always felt out of sync with her peers. While her brand, L’Artisane, is famous for its contemporary take on the traditional Senegalese boubou, the garment hasn’t always been fashionable.More from WWDInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelA Look at the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibition in BerlinChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch “I’ve always made my own clothes, my own necklaces. People usually make fun...
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly join Al Nassr in January
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo has finalized terms on a remarkable move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, according to Spanish media reports. On the eve of Portugal’s round of 16 clash with Switzerland (Tuesday, 2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) and less than an hour before a national team press conference, a report from Madrid newspaper Marca stated Ronaldo will officially join Al Nassr on Jan. 1 next year.
FOX Sports
Three takeaways as U.S. can't seize moment in World Cup loss
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Just like its World Cup appearances in 2010 and 2014, the United States' run in Qatar 2022 ended after just one knockout game. This time, the end came against the Netherlands, which rode a pair of first-half goals to a 3-1 victory in Saturday's round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium.
FOX Sports
World Cup turning into a superstar showcase as bracket narrows
Just like that, the World Cup of upsets has morphed into the World Cup of superstars. How did that happen? And how did it happen so quickly?. What looked like a bloodbath for the favorites as underdog after underdog roared during the group stage, has seen order restored and the biggest names still here, with two weeks left, throwing punches and staring each other down.
