LCM (50m) Day two of the 2022 Japan Open was a little on the subdued side, but solid swims were still the order of the day at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre. Following up on his 100m freestyle victory from day one, Katsuhiro Matsumoto claimed the 200m free title today. 25-year-old Matsumoto topped the podium in a time of 1:46.44, putting up the only sub-1:47 swim of the night.

2 DAYS AGO