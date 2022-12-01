Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Ross Murdoch Not Ruling Out Future Return To The Pool If The “Fire” Remains
After a triumphant return to the pool with three bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Murdoch is open to representing Scotland again in 2026. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Scottish swimming legend Ross Murdoch has come out of retirement once before, and isn’t ready to rule out...
swimswam.com
Tes Schouten Adds 100 Breaststroke Dutch Record To Rotterdam Resumé
LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet wrapped up today but not before Tes Schouten fired off another Dutch national record. After already clocking a new national mark in the women’s 200m breast earlier in the meet in a time of 2:23.67, Schouten logged a new personal best of 1:06.09 to take the gold.
swimswam.com
2023 AP Race London International Meet Announces $22,000+ in Prize Money
The Adam Peaty-headlined AP Race International Meet in 2023 will award £18,000 pounds in prize money, over $22,000, next May in London. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The Adam Peaty-branded AP Race London International Meet scheduled for 2023 has announced £18,000 ($22,086) in prize money. The meet...
swimswam.com
Summer Schmit Takes 2 More Seconds off American Record in S9 200 Yard Fly
SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. After shaving less than two-tenths of a second off her own American Record in the S9 200 fly in prelims, Minnesota freshman Summer Schmit blew the door off in finals. Swimming solo in the D-final...
swimswam.com
Steenbergen Nears Lifetime Best In 100 Free At Rotterdam Qualification Meet
LCM (50m) Marrit Steenbergen once again topped visiting British ace Freya Anderson at the 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet. After beating Anderson in the women’s 200m free earlier in the meet, Steenbergen once again came up with the gold, this time in the 100m freestyle race. After establishing herself as...
swimswam.com
15-Year-Old Mio Narita Nears Personal Best In 400 IM At Japan Open
LCM (50m) Day two of the 2022 Japan Open was a little on the subdued side, but solid swims were still the order of the day at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre. Following up on his 100m freestyle victory from day one, Katsuhiro Matsumoto claimed the 200m free title today. 25-year-old Matsumoto topped the podium in a time of 1:46.44, putting up the only sub-1:47 swim of the night.
Comments / 0