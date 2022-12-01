Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game
James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night. In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wiseman had a plus-minus of...
NBC Sports
Wiggins, Poole listed as questionable for Warriors-Pacers
After combining for 57 points in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole might not be on the floor with the Dubs when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Poole (left ankle soreness) were both...
NBC Sports
Draymond's late 3-pointer was 'shot of the game,' seals win
The Warriors came away with a 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center, but the game was much closer than the eight-point difference shows, especially late in the game. Chicago was down double digits entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulls mounted a comeback with Goran...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.
Andrew Nembhard, Pacers shock Warriors
Andrew Nembhard continued a memorable California swing with a personal eight-point flurry as part of a late 13-2 burst that
NBC Sports
Nets really showed this Blake Griffin tribute video amid Celtics game
Blake Griffin spent a little over a calendar year with the Brooklyn Nets. Apparently he made quite the impression. The Boston Celtics visited the Barclays Center on Sunday in what was Griffin's first trip to Brooklyn since he left the Nets to sign with the Celtics in 2022 free agency.
NBC Sports
Phillies' huge reported deal for Turner has Bogaerts implications
The Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes just got a lot more interesting. The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a 11-year, $300 million contract with star shortstop Trea Turner, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported Monday. The Phillies, led by former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, were viewed...
NBC Sports
Floyd Mayweather says he’s trying to buy NBA team, has offered $2 billion
“Money” Floyd Mayweather lives up to his nickname — he was money in the ring and earned a lot of it as the greatest boxer of a generation. Now the legend is willing to spend it to own an NBA team. Mayweather said at a recent public event...
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to Dallas fan's desire to match $25K fine
The NBA on Thursday fined Draymond Green $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan during the Warriors' game in Dallas on Tuesday night. But the story doesn't stop there. In an odd twist, Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan who was the subject of Green's ire, said on Twitter that he...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Wiggs propels Warriors to win over Rockets
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two nights, two games, two home wins. That's the story of the Warriors after their 120-101 victory against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center. Once again, though, they didn't make it easy on themselves. The Warriors played a near perfect first quarter, leading 39-23...
NBC Sports
Wiseman dunks all over Stockton Kings in latest G League game
After nearly a week off to practice, James Wiseman looked extra springy in his latest game with the Santa Cruz Warriors. In Santa Cruz's 118-106 win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night at Stockton Arena, Wiseman bounced back in a big way, scoring a game-high 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field while grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds.
NBC Sports
Kings fans chant 'Light the Beam' after blowout win in LA
The "Light the Beam" chants are slowly taking over cities across the NBA and Los Angeles was the next city on the list. In Sacramento's 123-96 drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, Kings fans made themselves known by chanting "Light the Beam" in the waning moments of Saturday's contest.
NBC Sports
Kerr jokingly celebrates Draymond passing MJ on 3-point list
Draymond Green's lone 3-pointer in the Warriors' 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center was historic. Green now has drained the ... 322nd-most 3-pointers in NBA history. That might not sound very impressive at first, but with his 3-pointer Saturday night, Green passed Michael Jordan...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Jaylen Brown's All-NBA push has financial implications
Jaylen Brown’s loud start to the 2022-23 season has generated All-NBA buzz. Teammate Malcolm Brogdon invoked the honor while assessing Brown’s 34-point output that helped the Boston Celtics to a win on Sunday night in Brooklyn. Brown knows a thing or two about big first quarters. He erupted...
NBC Sports
Davis scores 55 points to lead Lakers past Wizards
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 130-119 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards are going through quite the rough patch at the moment and, while recently playing at home has proven a magic elixir for them, that was not the case on Sunday night. The Lakers came into town and steamrolled their way to a victory, taking control in the second quarter and never fully loosened their grip on the game.
NBC Sports
Draymond hugs ref in odd twist in relationship with officials
Draymond Green, at least temporarily, mended his relationship with officials by hugging a ref in the Warriors' 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center. With 3:33 remaining in the third quarter, Green was called for a foul while defending Rockets guard Kevin Porter in the...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Raiders Week 15 game flexed out of Sunday night time slot
The New England Patriots won't play four consecutive night games, after all. The Patriots' Week 15 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 8:20 p.m. ET, instead will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET, the NFL confirmed Monday. Scott Zolak initially reported the...
NBC Sports
Poole's jaw-dropping no-look pass leads to dunk from Kuminga
Jordan Poole had Chase Center on its feet in the second quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. With 7:40 remaining in the half, Poole drove to the paint, stopped, turned 180 degrees and flicked a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Jonathan Kuminga, who caught the pass and went up for an easy dunk.
Comments / 0