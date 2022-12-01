Gaylord Perry, Hall of Fame pitcher, dead at 84
Two-time Cy Young Award winner and Baseball Hall-of-Famer Gaylord Perry died Thursday morning of natural causes, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. He was 84 years-old.
Perry pitched for eight teams during his illustrious 22-year career, winning the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and San Diego in 1978, then the oldest player to win the award. He was selected to the All-Star game five times.
Becoming a Hall-of-Famer in 1991, Perry had a career record of 314-255, finished with 3,554 strikeouts.
Perry was famous for using Vaseline to alter his pitches; a true greaseball artist.
He founded the baseball program at Limestone College in his hometown of Gaffney, South Carolina and was its coach for the first three years.
