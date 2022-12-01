ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Democrat rips Biden for ‘fancy’ Macron state dinner with 200 Maine lobsters

By Emily Crane
 4 days ago

A Maine Democratic lawmaker gave President Biden a verbal pinch for shipping in 200 lobsters to serve at Thursday’s White House state dinner — amid a fierce debate over how the state’s fishing industry should be regulated.

After it emerged that butter-poached Maine lobster would be on the menu for Biden’s White House meal with French President Emmanuel Macron , Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) took aim at the ritzy celebration.

“If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, @POTUS should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business,” Golden tweeted late Wednesday.

The New England lawmaker, known as the most conservative Dem in the House, has repeatedly called on the 80-year-old president to uphold his vow to help protect Maine’s lobster industry, which has come under fire from environmental conservationists.

“In 2020, while running for president, Biden pledged ‘I will work to protect the livelihood and safety of the fishing community’ in reference to lobstermen. He has yet to take a single action to make good on that pledge,” Golden said in an October statement.

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) took aim at the “fancy” White House state dinner after it emerged 200 live Maine lobsters had been shipped in for the event.
Rep. Jared Golden took aim at President Biden over the lobsters amid a controversial debate over how the fishing industry should be regulated.
“You cannot espouse being a president for working people while simultaneously overseeing the destruction of an entire blue-collar fishery and its community’s heritage and way of life.”

Maine’s lobstermen are currently embroiled in a heated legal battle with environmental interests, who argue that their fishing practices are endangering whales in the Gulf of Maine who are vulnerable to entanglement in nets and other gear.

A federal judge recently ruled that new and stricter lobstering restrictions were needed.

But lobstermen have warned that the industry faces a grave threat from rules that prevent them from fishing.

Whole Foods announced last month that it would stop selling Maine lobster due to the environmental concerns.

President Biden is hosting his first first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday night.
In addition to the Maine lobster, American Osetra caviar, and beef and potatoes, as well as cheeses from Oregon, California and Wisconsin, will also be served.
Golden and a string of other Maine politicians, including Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills, quickly denounced the move.

“We are disappointed by Whole Foods’ decision and deeply frustrated that the Marine Stewardship Council’s suspension of the lobster industry’s certificate of sustainability continues to harm the livelihoods of hardworking men and women up and down Maine’s coast,” they said in a joint statement.

In addition to the Maine lobster, the Bidens’ red, white and blue-themed dinner with Macron and his wife Brigitte will feature American Osetra caviar, beef and potatoes, and cheeses from Oregon, California and Wisconsin.

Dessert will be an orange chiffon cake, roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream.

Comments / 161

TN Volunteer
3d ago

Maine lobsters go for 35 to 100 dollars per pound depending on where they are purchased. while I'm struggling to eat hamburger helper the puppet has thousands of dollars worth of lobsters...not counting the rest of the meal nor the preparation of said meal. should have served burgers and FRENCH fries.

Reply(20)
61
Zanetta Smith
3d ago

So are we supporting Maine Lobstermen, or are we not? I thought just a week or so ago, people were boycotting Whole Foods, because they stopped buying them. So when the president buys them, everyone's mad...? 😒

Reply(31)
25
Guest
3d ago

Biden and his cronies will continue to live large while the majority of Americans suffer from their policies!

Reply(5)
28
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
New York Post

Joe and Jill Biden dine out with the Macrons at pricey DC restaurant

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden dined out at an expensive Washington, DC, restaurant on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, ahead of Thursday’s White House state dinner.  The Bidens and the Macrons went out to Fiola Mare, an Italian restaurant on the Georgetown Waterfront overlooking the Potomac River that boasts of its “see and be seen ambiance.” The world leaders and their wives headed to dinner after the Bidens presided over the lighting of the National Christmas Tree Wednesday night.  “Welcoming some friends to town,” a tweet read from the 80-year-old president’s Twitter account Wednesday that included...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Seacoast Current

WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
The Hill

Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers

Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
New York Post

Air marshals claim Biden is risking ‘another 9/11’ by shifting them from flights to border

America is risking “another 9/11” by diverting air marshals off planes and onto other operations, the president of the Air Marshal National Council warned in a direct address to Joe Biden. In recent weeks, federal marshals have been diverted from their usual jobs as covert travelers assessing and monitoring terrorist threats to help at the US-Mexico border, according to Sonja Labosco of the Air Marshal National Council. She told FOX News marshals are now present on less than 1% of flights and instead sent to assist Border Patrol dealing with migrants, who are currently overwhelming the southern border. “Let’s stop another...
New York Post

Biden’s Secret Service rental cars left charred after catching fire in Nantucket

President Biden’s rented Secret Service vehicles burst into flames in a parking lot Monday, just one day after he left his Nantucket vacation. Biden spent Thanksgiving on the ritzy Massachusetts island with his family last week. The Secret Service rented five vehicles from Hertz to carry the president and his family, and all five of them caught fire in the parking lot, according to footage first obtained by the Nantucket Current. Footage shows firefighters spraying down the smoldering remains of one vehicle’s engine block. The five vehicles included a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition and a Jeep...
Boston

New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas

One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
