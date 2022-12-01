ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Georgia Sun

Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia

The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
Joe Mertens

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Georgia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
Eater

Even Obama Knows Where the Best New Fish Spot Is in Atlanta

It’s been quite a year for Atlanta restaurateurs Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht, which included the wildly successful opening of seafood market and cafe Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland (leading to a second location this fall) and the closure of critically acclaimed restaurant 8ARM on Ponce. But 2022 is ending on...
jzonazari

Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in Georgia

Actor/musician Corey Feldman recently gave fans an early holiday present by announcing he was extending his tour through December with stops that include Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade and Macon, GA at The Society Garden. “Love Retours 2.2 kicked off December 1st in Buffalo, NY and will venture to Christmas.
macaronikid.com

Holiday FUN Guide - Fayette and Coweta [2022]

Welcome to the Mac Kid Fayette & Coweta HOLIDAY FUN GUIDE!. Santa Sightings, Holiday Lights, Christmas Tree Farms & More!. Here you will find TONS of ideas for holiday fun for the whole family. Want more local family-friendly info like this?. Macaroni Kid Peachtree City-Fayetteville-Newnan is a FREE weekly newsletter...
