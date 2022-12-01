ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRC

Student arrested after swatting incident at elementary school

MOUNT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elementary school was placed on lockout, and a student was arrested after a swatting incident Monday. Cincinnati Public Schools says Mt. Airy School received a false threat of violence. After police determined there was no danger, classes continued as normal. Investigators say they found...
WKRC

Little Miami student arrested for social media threat

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested for allegedly making a school threat. Little Miami Schools said they received information about a possible social media threat directed at the middle school Sunday night. They contacted Hamilton Township Police. Police investigated and took the student...
Upworthy

Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
WHIO Dayton

Eaton woman accused of drowning own grandmother indicted on murder charges

EATON — An Eaton woman accused of killing her own grandmother will face criminal charges after a Preble County grand jury handed-up an indictment in the case Monday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eaton woman accused of killing grandmother transported to mental health facility. Heidi Matheny, 35, was indicted by a Preble...
WKRC

Police: West Harrison man admitted to raping 4-year-old girl

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WKRC) - Police say they obtained a full confession from an Indiana man accused of raping a four-year-old girl. Devyn Farmer, 30, was charged on October 26 with assaulting the child, now eight years old, in 2018. In a letter from Cincinnati Police to CPD Detective Dana...
WHIO Dayton

Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana

TROY — New details are being revealed in the murder of a Troy man as a judge contemplates the sentence for the man who admitted to killing him. Sean Higgins appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing, where prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out information for a judge in their process of determining his sentence.
WLWT 5

Swatting calls strike again at a Cincinnati elementary school

CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati public school was the victim of a swatting incident on Monday. According to officials with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mt. Airy School was under a precautionary lockout on Monday, Dec. 5. School officials say the temporary lockout was due to a swatting incident, and regular instruction...
Fox 19

Family files civil suit against Talawanda teacher for alleged harassment

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Oxford family continues to fight for justice a year after their daughter was allegedly sexually harassed in the classroom by a teacher. The family filed a civil lawsuit because the teacher involved was not charged criminally and the school district accepted a resignation as he was facing the accusations.
WDTN

Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction

The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
WHIO Dayton

Eaton woman accused of killing grandmother transported to mental health facility

EATON — A court hearing for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother has been delayed after she was transported to a mental health facility. Heidi Matheny, 35, was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30, but her defense attorney asked the court to push that hearing back after she was transported to Summit Behavioral Health, according to court records obtained by News Center 7.
Daily Advocate

ICE called after stabbing in Union City

UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
Fox 19

Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...

