WKRC
Student arrested after swatting incident at elementary school
MOUNT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elementary school was placed on lockout, and a student was arrested after a swatting incident Monday. Cincinnati Public Schools says Mt. Airy School received a false threat of violence. After police determined there was no danger, classes continued as normal. Investigators say they found...
Student arrested, charged for Mount Airy Elementary 'swatting' incident
Mt. Airy Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout prior to the start of classes early Monday morning, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said.
WKRC
Little Miami student arrested for social media threat
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested for allegedly making a school threat. Little Miami Schools said they received information about a possible social media threat directed at the middle school Sunday night. They contacted Hamilton Township Police. Police investigated and took the student...
Student in custody after threat made to Warren Co. middle school
The district said that as a result of the investigation, a student was taken into custody and is awaiting a hearing in juvenile court.
Fox 19
Juvenile in custody following social media threat directed at Little Miami Local Schools
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Township Police took a juvenile into custody after Little Miami Local Schools were notified late Sunday night of a possible social media threat directed at the schools, according to spokesperson Emily Johnson. It is unclear what the threat said or on what social media platform...
District: Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat
A Little Miami Middle School student was taken into custody after allegedly threatening the school via social media, Hamilton Township Police said in a press release.
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
WKRC
Woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting of husband sentenced to treatment
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A judge sentenced a woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of her husband to a treatment facility. Nancy Imfeld was charged with felonious assault for injuring her husband in a shooting at their home in Monroe in December 2021.
WHIO Dayton
Eaton woman accused of drowning own grandmother indicted on murder charges
EATON — An Eaton woman accused of killing her own grandmother will face criminal charges after a Preble County grand jury handed-up an indictment in the case Monday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eaton woman accused of killing grandmother transported to mental health facility. Heidi Matheny, 35, was indicted by a Preble...
WKRC
Police: West Harrison man admitted to raping 4-year-old girl
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WKRC) - Police say they obtained a full confession from an Indiana man accused of raping a four-year-old girl. Devyn Farmer, 30, was charged on October 26 with assaulting the child, now eight years old, in 2018. In a letter from Cincinnati Police to CPD Detective Dana...
WHIO Dayton
Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana
TROY — New details are being revealed in the murder of a Troy man as a judge contemplates the sentence for the man who admitted to killing him. Sean Higgins appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing, where prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out information for a judge in their process of determining his sentence.
WLWT 5
Swatting calls strike again at a Cincinnati elementary school
CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati public school was the victim of a swatting incident on Monday. According to officials with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mt. Airy School was under a precautionary lockout on Monday, Dec. 5. School officials say the temporary lockout was due to a swatting incident, and regular instruction...
Fox 19
Family files civil suit against Talawanda teacher for alleged harassment
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Oxford family continues to fight for justice a year after their daughter was allegedly sexually harassed in the classroom by a teacher. The family filed a civil lawsuit because the teacher involved was not charged criminally and the school district accepted a resignation as he was facing the accusations.
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
Eaton woman accused of killing grandmother transported to mental health facility
EATON — A court hearing for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother has been delayed after she was transported to a mental health facility. Heidi Matheny, 35, was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30, but her defense attorney asked the court to push that hearing back after she was transported to Summit Behavioral Health, according to court records obtained by News Center 7.
Daily Advocate
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
Fox 19
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
Man found bound, beaten in Dayton
Crews brought the 54-year-old victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in critical condition.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
