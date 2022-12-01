ATLANTA, Ga. (CITC) — A federal investigation has been launched into a Georgia elementary school where parents allege students are assigned to classrooms based on race. Atlanta Public Schools (APS) notified parents Thursday that the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights (OCR) is looking more closely at accusations that originated in 2021. Parent Kila Posey, who has two children at Mary Lin Elementary School, claims segregation is taking place in the predominantly white school.

