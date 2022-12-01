How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Blazers?

Coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got back on track Wednesday night with a 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, giving them six wins in eight games.

James had his most efficient night of the season thus far, making 12 of 18 shots from the floor, including six of eight from the three-point line, for a game-high 31 points. James also recorded eight assists and seven rebounds.

Anthony Davis scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Austin Reaves notched a season-high 22 points in the victory. Russell Westbrook chipped in with 10 off the bench, including buzzer-beating three-pointers to end both the second and third quarters.

Jerami Grant led the way for the Blazers with 27 points.

How close is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record after the Lakers’ win over the Blazers?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on November 30, 2022 | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With his 31-point effort on Wednesday night, LeBron James now has 37,423 regular-season points for his career, putting him 964 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ‘s all-time NBA record of 38,387.

If James doesn’t miss any games and maintains his season scoring average of 25.8 points per game, he’ll surpass Abdul-Jabbar on Monday, February 13, when LA visits these same Trail Blazers in Portland.

If LeBron ups his production and hits his career scoring average of 27.1 points per game moving forward, he’ll pass Kareem two games earlier when the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, February 9.

